Best Preps
Buy Now

Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System Award winner for Heart and Desire Bullard's Hadison Fults, center, pictured with Dr. William Hobbs of Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System, left, and guest speaker Dr. Alan Moye

 Maleri McHam/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Bullard's Hadison Fults was selected as the winner of the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System Heart & Desire Award.

What her coach said: 

"Hadi is an amazing young lady and has the ability to make everyone around her feel at ease, welcome, loved and happy. Hadi is a standout softball player within our Bullard softball program as both a pitcher and hitter — but beyond that, she makes an impact daily on her teammates and coaches with her passion and courage, and we are all better because of her. From a coach’s perspective, I have seen Hadi endure some of the toughest personal times a young lady should have to go through when she lost her mom a little over a year ago. I have observed her gain strength and wisdom during the adversity that life has handed her. I can honestly say, Hadi is the toughest kid I have ever coached — but uniquely, she hasn’t been hardened by the burdens of her family tragedy. She is a light-hearted, funny and delightful young lady who uses softball as her ministry. I am so grateful to be Hadison’s coach, and I am proud of who she is and what she has accomplished in her career and life so far. I cannot imagine a more deserving young lady than Hadi.”

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 22nd year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past four years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports