Bullard's Hadison Fults was selected as the winner of the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System Heart & Desire Award.
What her coach said:
"Hadi is an amazing young lady and has the ability to make everyone around her feel at ease, welcome, loved and happy. Hadi is a standout softball player within our Bullard softball program as both a pitcher and hitter — but beyond that, she makes an impact daily on her teammates and coaches with her passion and courage, and we are all better because of her. From a coach’s perspective, I have seen Hadi endure some of the toughest personal times a young lady should have to go through when she lost her mom a little over a year ago. I have observed her gain strength and wisdom during the adversity that life has handed her. I can honestly say, Hadi is the toughest kid I have ever coached — but uniquely, she hasn’t been hardened by the burdens of her family tragedy. She is a light-hearted, funny and delightful young lady who uses softball as her ministry. I am so grateful to be Hadison’s coach, and I am proud of who she is and what she has accomplished in her career and life so far. I cannot imagine a more deserving young lady than Hadi.”