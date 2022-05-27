Tyler's Eli Sanchez was selected as the winner of the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System Award for Sportsmanship.
What his coach said:
"Eli is what you look for in a team captain. He is one who takes care of all of his responsibilities. He is someone who looks after and looks to tech and help the younger players. With everything that he does outside of baseball, he always shows up in a positive mindset ready to work. Sanchez is a member of the baseball and football teams at Tyler High. When asked about Sanchez as a sportsmanship award candidate, head football coach Ricklan Holmes said he would be a great choice.”