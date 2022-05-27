Tyler's Markell Johnson was selected as the winner of the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System Award for Boys Track and Field.
What his coach said:
"Markell is my Best Preps nominee because he is living proof of a hard-working student-athlete on and off the track. He keeps his grades up to standard and works hard every practice and improves every time. From when he first started track his freshman year to now, you can tell he has put the work in to be the best he can be, and it shows on the track. He’s become one of the fastest on the team and is thriving to achieve to be one of the greats in the school history and record books. He’s a great leader to the program and makes sure he makes everyone better. He is very coachable, dependable, honest, responsible and vocal when he needs to be, and he is someone the others can look up to and be inspired by. He will be remembered as a great student-athlete when he graduates and heads off to college.”