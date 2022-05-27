Whitehouse's Paige Cooley was selected as the winner of the Altra Federal Credit Union Award for Volleyball.
What her coach said:
"Paige’s level of involvement and her high academics made her standout. On top of being committed to volleyball, she maintains a job and still finds time to help out whenever she can. She has accumulated more than 35 hours of community service and maintained a 106.774 grade point average. Paige is a bright young lady and has an even brighter future. She always works hard even when the odds are against her. She overcame major injury her senior year and during that journey, she constantly put the team first and always made an impact no matter the role she played."