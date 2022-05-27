Tyler's Kameron Key was selected as the winner of the Altra Federal Credit Union Award for Football.
What his coach said:
"Kameron is an outstanding young man. One of his most impressive qualities is his ability to lead and work with others. People tend to gravitate towards him with his friendly demeanor and his leadership qualities. He is also a very hard worker, which has led to success in both the classroom, where he is ranked in the top 20 of his class, and on the field, where he earned first-team all-district cornerback for the 2021 season. He is just an overall great person whose presence brings a smile to the faces of everyone he encounters.”