Friday, Aug. 27
Tyler Legacy 35, Lufkin 17, Final
Texas High 24, Tyler 10, Final
Tyler Grace at Austin Regents, 7 p.m.
Tyler Bishop Gorman at Houston Northland, canceled
Big Sandy 40, Tyler All Saints 0, 3rd
American State Bank/Brook Hill Warrior Bowl: Brook Hill 16, Wills Point 3, 3rd
Whitehouse 20, Forney 0, 2nd
Chapel Hill 49, Greenville 9, 3rd
Jacksonville at Crandall
Kilgore 21, Nacogdoches 7, Final
Henderson 41, Hallsville 27, 4th
New Caney 23, Marshall 7, Final
Pine Tree 25, Liberty-Eylau 0, Final
Frisco at Sulphur Springs
Lindale 36, Kaufman 24, 4th
Athens 6, Brownsboro 0, 2nd
Van 39, Palestine 16, 4th
Mineola at Canton
Mabank 22, Bullard 10, 4th
Rusk 33, Fairfield 12, Final
Tatum 34, Center 14, 3rd
Spring Hill 14, Sabine 14, 2nd
Pittsburg at Jefferson
Nashville (Ark.) at Texarkana Pleasant Grove
Arp 47, Huntington 21, Final
Daingerfield 40, Atlanta 7, 3rd
Commerce at Edgewood
Elkhart at Buffalo
Farmersville 42, Rains 36, 4th
Eustace at Blooming Grove
Elysina Fields 14, Harmony 6, 3rd
Cooper at Grand Saline
White Oak at Harleton
Palmer at Kemp, canceled
Lone Oak at Winona
Grandview 24, Malakoff 21, Final
Mount Vernon 39, Hooks 12, 4th
New Boston at New Diana
Carlisle 21, Palestine Westwood 10, 3rd
Prairiland at Alba-Golden
Quitman 23, Cumby 6, Final
Alto at Troup
Winnsboro 31, Omaha Paul Pewitt 23, 4th
Cushing 6, Cayuga 0, 1st
Timpson 41, Frankston 0, 3rd
Grapeland at Shelbyville
Kerens at Meridian
Overton at Quinlan Boles
Honey Grove at Tenaha, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Jerry Jones Classic: Longview vs. Denton Ryan, 2 p.m. at The Star, Frisco
Oakwood vs. Union Hill at Bryan Allen Academy, 2 p.m.
Union Grove vs. Burkeville at Timpson, canceled