Friday, Aug. 27

Tyler Legacy 35, Lufkin 17, Final

Texas High 24, Tyler 10, Final

Tyler Grace at Austin Regents, 7 p.m.

Tyler Bishop Gorman at Houston Northland, canceled

Big Sandy 40, Tyler All Saints 0, 3rd

American State Bank/Brook Hill Warrior Bowl: Brook Hill 16, Wills Point 3, 3rd

Whitehouse 20, Forney 0, 2nd 

Chapel Hill 49, Greenville 9, 3rd

Jacksonville at Crandall

Kilgore 21, Nacogdoches 7, Final

Henderson 41, Hallsville 27, 4th

New Caney 23, Marshall 7, Final

Pine Tree 25, Liberty-Eylau 0, Final

Frisco at Sulphur Springs

Lindale 36, Kaufman 24, 4th

Athens 6, Brownsboro 0, 2nd

Van 39, Palestine 16, 4th

Mineola at Canton

Mabank 22, Bullard 10, 4th

Rusk 33, Fairfield 12, Final

Tatum 34, Center 14, 3rd

Spring Hill 14, Sabine 14, 2nd

Pittsburg at Jefferson

Nashville (Ark.) at Texarkana Pleasant Grove

Arp 47, Huntington 21, Final

Daingerfield 40, Atlanta 7, 3rd

Commerce at Edgewood

Elkhart at Buffalo

Farmersville 42, Rains 36, 4th

Eustace at Blooming Grove

Elysina Fields 14, Harmony 6, 3rd

Cooper at Grand Saline

White Oak at Harleton

Palmer at Kemp, canceled

Lone Oak at Winona

Grandview 24, Malakoff 21, Final

Mount Vernon 39, Hooks 12, 4th

New Boston at New Diana

Carlisle 21, Palestine Westwood 10, 3rd

Prairiland at Alba-Golden

Quitman 23, Cumby 6, Final

Alto at Troup

Winnsboro 31, Omaha Paul Pewitt 23, 4th

Cushing 6, Cayuga 0, 1st

Timpson 41, Frankston 0, 3rd

Grapeland at Shelbyville

Kerens at Meridian

Overton at Quinlan Boles

Honey Grove at Tenaha, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Jerry Jones Classic: Longview vs. Denton Ryan, 2 p.m. at The Star, Frisco

Oakwood vs. Union Hill at Bryan Allen Academy, 2 p.m.

Union Grove vs. Burkeville at Timpson, canceled

 
 

