Tyler High head football coach Ricklan Holmes looks on during Friday's scrimmage against DeSoto at the THS field. The Lions open the season on Friday against Texas High in Texarkana.

Week 1

(All games scheduled for 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Games and kickoffs subject to change)

Thursday, Aug. 26

Mount Pleasant at Wylie East

Crosby vs. Carthage at New Caney

Gladewater at Gilmer, 7 p.m.

West Rusk vs. East Chambers at Jasper

Friday, Aug. 27

Tyler Legacy at Lufkin, 7 p.m.

Tyler at Texas High, 7 p.m.

Tyler Grace at Austin Regents, 7 p.m.

Tyler Bishop Gorman at Houston Northland, 7 p.m.

Tyler All Saints at Big Sandy

American State Bank/Brook Hill Warrior Bowl: Wills Point at Brook Hill

Forney at Whitehouse

Chapel Hill at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Crandall

Nacogdoches at Kilgore

Henderson at Hallsville

Marshall at New Caney, 7 p.m.

Liberty-Eylau at Pine Tree

Frisco Wakeland at Sulphur Springs

Kaufman at Lindale

Athens at Brownsboro

Van at Palestine

Mineola at Canton

Mabank at Bullard

Fairfield at Rusk

Tatum at Center

Spring Hill at Sabine

Pittsburg at Jefferson

Nashville (Ark.) at Texarkana Pleasant Grove

Hughes Springs at Arp

Atlanta at Daingerfield

Commerce at Edgewood

Elkhart at Buffalo

Rains at Farmersville

Eustace at Blooming Grove

Elysina Fields at Harmony

Cooper at Grand Saline

White Oak at Harleton

Palmer at Kemp

Lone Oak at Winona

Grandview at Malakoff

Mount Vernon at Hooks

New Boston at New Diana

Palestine Westwood at Carlisle

Prairiland at Alba-Golden

Quitman at Cumby

Alto at Troup

Omaha Paul Pewitt at Winnsboro

Cayuga at Mount Enterprise

High Island at Cushing, 7 p.m.

Timpson at Frankston

Grapeland at Shelbyville

Maud at Hawkins

Kerens at Meridian

Overton at Quinlan Boles

Honey Grove at Tenaha, 7 p.m.

Tyler HEAT at Trinidad

Saturday, Aug. 28

Jerry Jones Classic: Longview vs. Denton Ryan, 2 p.m. at The Star, Frisco

Oakwood vs. Union Hill at Bryan Allen Academy, 2 p.m.

Union Grove vs. Burkeville at Timpson, 6 p.m.

 
 

