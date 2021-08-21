Week 1
(All games scheduled for 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Games and kickoffs subject to change)
Thursday, Aug. 26
Mount Pleasant at Wylie East
Crosby vs. Carthage at New Caney
Gladewater at Gilmer, 7 p.m.
West Rusk vs. East Chambers at Jasper
Friday, Aug. 27
Tyler Legacy at Lufkin, 7 p.m.
Tyler at Texas High, 7 p.m.
Tyler Grace at Austin Regents, 7 p.m.
Tyler Bishop Gorman at Houston Northland, 7 p.m.
Tyler All Saints at Big Sandy
American State Bank/Brook Hill Warrior Bowl: Wills Point at Brook Hill
Forney at Whitehouse
Chapel Hill at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Crandall
Nacogdoches at Kilgore
Henderson at Hallsville
Marshall at New Caney, 7 p.m.
Liberty-Eylau at Pine Tree
Frisco Wakeland at Sulphur Springs
Kaufman at Lindale
Athens at Brownsboro
Van at Palestine
Mineola at Canton
Mabank at Bullard
Fairfield at Rusk
Tatum at Center
Spring Hill at Sabine
Pittsburg at Jefferson
Nashville (Ark.) at Texarkana Pleasant Grove
Hughes Springs at Arp
Atlanta at Daingerfield
Commerce at Edgewood
Elkhart at Buffalo
Rains at Farmersville
Eustace at Blooming Grove
Elysina Fields at Harmony
Cooper at Grand Saline
White Oak at Harleton
Palmer at Kemp
Lone Oak at Winona
Grandview at Malakoff
Mount Vernon at Hooks
New Boston at New Diana
Palestine Westwood at Carlisle
Prairiland at Alba-Golden
Quitman at Cumby
Alto at Troup
Omaha Paul Pewitt at Winnsboro
Cayuga at Mount Enterprise
High Island at Cushing, 7 p.m.
Timpson at Frankston
Grapeland at Shelbyville
Maud at Hawkins
Kerens at Meridian
Overton at Quinlan Boles
Honey Grove at Tenaha, 7 p.m.
Tyler HEAT at Trinidad
Saturday, Aug. 28
Jerry Jones Classic: Longview vs. Denton Ryan, 2 p.m. at The Star, Frisco
Oakwood vs. Union Hill at Bryan Allen Academy, 2 p.m.
Union Grove vs. Burkeville at Timpson, 6 p.m.