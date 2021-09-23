Eli Holt
Tyler High's quarterback Eli Holt (3) rolls out for a pass on Sept. 17 against Mesquite Horn at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium on Tyler. The Lions open District 7-5A Division I play on Friday against McKinney North in Tyler. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

 Mark Martin

(Kickoffs scheduled for 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted; Times, games subject to change)

Thursday, Sept. 23

Longview at West Mesquite

Grapeland at Burkeville

Overton at Colmesneil

Friday, Sept. 24

District 10-6A

Mesquite Horn at North Mesquite, 7 p.m.

Rockwall at Rockwall-Heath

Dallas Skyline at Mesquite

Tyler Legacy, bye

District 7-5A Division I

McKinney North at Tyler

Sherman at Wylie East

TAPPS District 2 Division II

Dallas Covenant at Tyler All Saints, 7 p.m.

District 8-5A Division I

New Caney Porter at Lufkin, 7 p.m.

Magnolia at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Magnolia West at Conroe Caney Creek, 7 p.m.

New Caney at College Station, 7 p.m.

District 9-5A Division II

Nacogdoches at Whitehouse

Mount Pleasant at Texas High

Marshall at Longview Pine Tree

Hallsville at Jacksonville

District 9-4A Division I

Athens at Chapel Hill

Lindale at Mabank

Palestine at Kilgore

Henderson, bye

District 5-3A Division I

Winnsboro at Mineola

Mount Vernon at Emory Rains

Bonham at Commerce

Pottsboro at Howe

District 6-3A Division I

Gladewater at Tatum

Sabine at New Boston

White Oak at Atlanta

District 9-3A Division I

Elkhart at Palestine Westwood

Huntington at Crockett

Trinity at Diboll

District 7-3A Division II

Edgewood at Scurry-Rosser

Rice at Palmer

Corsicana Mildred at Blooming Grove

District 9-3A Division II

Troup at West Rusk

Quitman at Arp

Grand Saline at Winona

District 10-3A Division II

De Kalb at Daingerfield

Paris Chisum at Prairiland

Hooks at Redwater

District 11-3A Division II

Elysian Fields at Queen City

Ore City at Waskom

New Diana at Hughes Springs

District 6-2A Division I

Celeste at Cooper

Wolfe City at Alba-Golden

Como-Pickton at Rivercrest

Honey Grove, bye

District 9-2A Division I

Beckville at Carlisle

Big Sandy at Frankston

Linden-Kildare at Hawkins

District 11-2A Division II

Tenaha at Lovelady, 7 p.m.

Cushing at Pineland West Sabine, 7 p.m.

Non-District

Tyler Grace Community at Frisco Legacy Christian

Bullard Brook Hill at Fort Worth Christian

Quinlan Ford at Kemp

Wills Point at Paris North Lamar

Ferris at Canton

Rusk at Brownsboro

Center at Van

Longview Spring Hill at Bullard

Malakoff at Pittsburg

Gilmer at Carthage

Liberty-Eylau at Waxahachie Life

Eustace at Tioga

Jewett Leon at Cayuga

Kerens at Chilton

San Augustine at Alto

Timpson at Simms James Bowie

Groveton at Garrison

Saturday, Sept. 25

TAPPS District 2 Division II

Tyler Bishop Gorman at Arlington Grace Prep, 1:30 p.m.

 

 
 

