Tyler High vs. West Mesquite
Tyler High's Ka'Darius Tave (5), records a sack agaist West Mesquite's Craig Dale (2) on Friday night at E.H. Hanby Stadium in Mesquite. The Lions won 31-18 and will host Wylie East in Homecoming at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

 Mark Martin

Thursday, Oct. 14

District 8-5A Division I 

Conroe Caney Creek at New Caney, 7 p.m.

District 11-3A Division II

Elysian Fields at New Diana

Harleton at Ore City

---

Friday, Oct. 15

District 10-6A

Tyler Legacy vs. Mesquite Horn at E.H. Hanby Stadium, Mesquite, 7 p.m.

Mesquite vs. North Mesquite at Mesquite Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

Dallas Skyline at Rockwall-Heath, 7 p.m.

Rockwall, bye

District 7-5A Division I

Wylie East at Tyler

Sherman at Longview

Dallas Highland Park at McKinney North

West Mesquite, bye

TAPPS District, Division II

McKinney Christian at Dallas Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Bishop Dunne at Brook Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Grace Community, bye

TAPPS District 2, Division III

Dallas First Baptist at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.

All Saints at Waco Reicher, 7 p.m.

Dallas Covenant at Arlington Pantego, 7 p.m.

Arlington Grace Prep at Dallas Shelton, 7 p.m.

District 8-5A Division I

Cleveland at College Station, 7 p.m.

Waller at New Caney Porter, 7 p.m.

Magnolia West at Magnolia, 7 p.m.

Lufkin, bye

District 9-5A Division II

Mount Pleasant at Hallsville, 7 p.m.

Nacogdoches at Jacksonville

Whitehouse at Marshall

Texas High at Pine Tree

District 9-4A Division I

Athens at Lindale

Chapel Hill at Kilgore

Henderson at Palestine

Mabank, bye

District 6-4A Division II

Quinlan Ford at Wills Point

Sunnyvale at Nevada Community

Caddo Mills at Farmersville

District 7-4A Division II

Brownsboro at Bullard

Van at Mexia

Canton, bye

District 8-4A Division II

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau at Longview Spring Hill

Pittsburg at Gilmer

Texarkana Pleasant Grove at Paris North Lamar

District 10-4A Division II

Rusk at Madisonville

Center at Shepherd

Jasper at Carthage

District 5-3A Division I

Mineola at Pottsboro

Winnsboro at Emory Rains

Commerce at Howe

Bonham at Mount Vernon

District 6-3A Division I

White Oak at Sabine

Jefferson at Gladewater

Atlanta at Tatum

District 8-3A Division I

Malakoff at Teague

Fairfield at Kemp

Eustace at Groesbeck

District 9-3A Division I

Trinity at Huntington, 7 p.m.

Diboll at Palestine Westwood, 7 p.m.

Coldspring-Oakhurst at Elkhart

District 7-3A Division II

Palmer at Scurry-Rosser

Dallas Gateway at Edgewood

Rice at Corsicana Mildred

Blooming Grove, bye

District 9-3A Division II

Harmony at Troup

Grand Saline at Quitman

Winona at West Rusk

Arp, bye

District 10-3A Division II

Redwater at Daingerfield

Hooks at Paris Chisum

Omaha Paul Pewitt at De Kalb

Prairiland, bye

District 11-3A Division II

Queen City at Waskom

Hughes Springs, bye

District 6-2A Division I

Como-Pickton at Wolfe City

Bogata Rivercrest at Cooper

Honey Grove at Celeste

Alba-Golden, bye

District 8-2A Division I

Axtell at Dawson

Cayuga at Marlin

Kerens at Italy

District 9-2A Division I

Hawkins at Frankston

Union Grove at Big Sandy

Linden-Kildare at Beckville

Carlisle, bye

District 10-2A Division I

Timpson at San Augustine

Garrison at Shelbyville

Joaquin, bye

District 11-2A Division I

Groveton at Centerville, 7 p.m.

Alto at Jewett Leon, 7 p.m.

Grapeland at Normangee

District 9-2A Division II

Simms James Bowie at Quinlan Boles

Maud at Cumby

Clarksville at Detroit

District 11-2A Division II

Pineland West Sabine at Lovelady

Mount Enterprise at Tenaha

Cushing at Overton

Colmesneil at Cross Roads

 

 
 

