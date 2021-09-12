Jerrod Walker (8) of Palestine is taken down by Rusk defenders David Kennedy (34) and Jorryn Anderson (4) on Friday at Jim Swink Field in Rusk. The Eagles downed the Wildcats 21-18. Rusk (3-0) is scheduled to host Bullard at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Palestine (1-2) is scheduled to host Waco Connally at 7:30 p.m. Friday.