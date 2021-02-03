Grand Saline catcher Andie Houser signed to play softball at Centenary College in Louisiana on Wednesday.
Houser has been a standout softball player for the Lady Indians at catcher/outfield and offensively, as well. Houser has been a varsity starter all four years.
“Andie is one of the hardest working kids I have ever coached, and she has certainly earned her way to this achievement,” Grand Saline head coach Marc Chitty said. “We are very proud of Andie and can’t wait to see what she achieves in the future.”