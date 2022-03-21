Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 69F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms...possibly strong, especially early. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low around 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.