Lindale, led by bronze medalist Julee King, captured the Lady Panther Girls Golf Invitational on Monday at Wood Hollow Golf Club in Longview.
The Lady Eagles won with a team score of 346, followed by Tyler Legacy A (352) and Bullard (353).
Spring Hill's Faith Chinn carded a round of 77 to win medalist honors. Tyler Legacy A's Carly Ogletree fired an 83 to place second with King taking third.
Other members of the Lindale team were Kenzie McClenny, 87; Kennedy Weesner, 87; Lauren Van Andel, 94; and Preslee Pullin, 103.
Joining Ogletree on the Legacy Lady Raiders team were KyAmbria Acy, 86; Isabella Miller, 86; Ella Harbold, 97; and Jenna Ogletree, 98.
Members of the Bullard Lady Panthers team were Adyson Pipkin, 88; Josie McClure, 87; Amaya Johnson, 88; Natasha Johnson, 90; and Chloe Eiselt, 109.
Lady Panther Golf Invitational
Hosted by Spring Hill High School
Wood Hollow Golf Club, Longview
Top 10 Individuals — 1, Faith Chinn, Spring Hill, 77; 2, Carly Ogletree, Tyler Legacy A, 83; 3, Julee King, Lindale, 84; 4, (tie) KyAmbria Acy, Tyler Legacy A, 86; Isabella Miller, Tyler Legacy A, 86; 6, (tie) Kenzie McClenny, Lindale, 87; Kennedy Weesner, Lindale, 87; Josie McClure, Bullard, 87; Ava Turlington, Henderson, 87; 10, (tie) Adyson Pipkin, Bullard, 88; Amaya Johnson, Bullard, 88; Alexis Grubb, Spring Hill, 88.
Team Standings
Lindale (346): Kenzie McClenny 87, Kennedy Weesner 87, Julee King 84, Lauren Van Andel 94, Preslee Pullin 103
Tyler Legacy A (352): Carly Ogletree 83, KyAmbria Acy 86, Isabella Miller 86, Ella Harbold 97, Jenna Ogletree 98
Bullard (353): Adyson Pipkin 88, Josie McClure 87, Amaya Johnson 88, Natasha Johnson 90, Chloe Eiselt 109
Whitehouse A (420): Aly Navarro 95, Lily Ann Weissmann 98, Aubri Wagner 112, Layla Pool 115, Jenni Bowman 117
Tyler Legacy B (432): Avery Greer 106, Olivia Kerr 116, Hannah Wilhite 93, Liberty Koerbel 114, Ciara Dobbins 117
Henderson (435): Ava Turlington 87, Kyndall Burton 113, Kate Charlo 117, Kinsey Kersh 120, Emery Chenault 118
Tatum (437): Hannah Marcott 112, Abby Sorenson 101, Kaylei Stroud 113, Brynlee Mims 111, Lexi Vestal 117
Medalists: Faith Chinn, Spring Hill 77; Alexis Grubb, Spring Hill 88; Macy Reavis, Spring Hill 113; Emily Smith, Pine Tree 95; Blaire Gillentine, Pine Tree 95; Sophie Cook, Trinity School of Texas 108; Meredith Priddy, Whitehouse 119; Margaret Jensen, Whitehouse 121; Kassidy Meyer, Whitehouse 119; Reese Pink, Arp 122