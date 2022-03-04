SAN ANTONIO — Brownsboro Bearettes past and present have played in many postseason basketball games.
But on Saturday, for the first time in the program’s history, the Bearettes will play for a state championship.
Senior Paris Miller scored 22 points as Brownsboro took a 60-41 win over Fredericksburg in the Class 4A semifinals Friday afternoon at the Alamodome.
“I knew that we needed to win this game because it means everything,” Miller said. “I just went with it, and we brought home a dub.”
That was win No. 39 on the season for Brownsboro and the biggest one so far.
“When you are at a place that is as tradition rich as Brownsboro is in basketball, specifically girls basketball — this is our seventh trip down here and we finally won a game — it just means the world to us,” Brownsboro head coach Jeremy Durham said.
Next up for the Bearettes is No. 2 Hardin-Jefferson, which took a 49-41 win over No. 1 Argyle on Friday. That Class 4A championship game will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s crazy,” senior Allie Cooper said. “Honestly, if you would’ve asked me last year if we would’ve made it this far, I would’ve told you maybe third round. To make it here is unbelievable. I can’t even describe it.”
Miller gave Brownsboro a 2-0 lead in the first eight seconds of the game, but Fredericksburg responded with an 11-1 run to lead 12-5. Brownsboro cut the score to 12-8 at the end of the first quarter thanks to three free throws by Khayla Garrett.
Down 14-10 in the second quarter, Brownsboro went on a 9-0 run to go up 19-14, and Fredericksburg came right back and tied the score at 19 with a layup by Madison Frantzen. The Bearettes outscored the Lady Billies 7-2 to end the half to take a 26-21 lead into the break.
Brownsboro’s lead was 38-31 after three quarters as Khayla Garrett knocked down a jumper in the final 20 seconds.
The Bearettes then scored 22 points, including a 15-3 run, in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
“Just hearing that buzzer going off, I knew we did the best we could and our coaches had a huge part in that, and it makes us proud, and I know it made our town proud too,” senior Mekhayia Moore said.
A lot of that town was in attendance on Friday, making a lot of noise and waving their towels every time the Bearettes did something good, which occurred often.
Moore finished with 15 points for Brownsboro (39-2).
Lauren Danz led Fredericksburg (36-4) with 10 points.
Both teams struggled from the 3-point line. Fredericksburg was 3 of 22, and Brownsboro was 0 of 9. But the Bearettes’ work inside and at the charity stripe made the difference.
Brownsboro was 18 of 26 on 2-point attempts and 24 of 30 from the free-throw line.
———
Brownsboro’s opponent on Saturday, Hardin-Jefferson is 33-4.
The Lady Hawks are led by Duke signee Ashlon Jackson, who is a McDonald’s All-American. Jackson was 9 of 15 from the floor and 3 of 5 from downtown on Friday to finish with 26 points.
———
Brownsboro 60, Fredericksburg 41
Fredericksburg 12 9 10 10 — 41
Brownsboro 8 18 12 22 — 60
FREDERICKSBURG — Avery Crouse 0-1 0-0 0; Madison Frantzen 3-6 0-1 6; Traylor Grona 3-13 1-1 7; Ella Hartmann 1-9 2-2 5; Anabel Araiza 3-4 0-0 7; Madison Mckinnon 0-2 0-0 0; Aurora Araiza 0-0 0-0 0; Kirsten Hartmann 1-8 4-4 6; Lauren Danz 2-4 5-6 10. Team 13-47 12-14 41.
BROWNSBORO — Khyra Garrett 1-3 5-6 7; Mekhayia Moore 4-7 7-8 15; Allie Cooper 1-2 2-2 4; Paris Miller 8-15 6-8 22; Tori Hooker 2-3 0-0 4; Rebecca Rumbo 0-0 0-0 0; Emma Barrentine 0-0 0-0 0; Khayla Garrett 1-4 4-6 6; Karis Fisher 0-0 0-0 0; Caylor Blackmon 1-1 0-0 2. Team 18-35 24-30 60.
3-POINTERS — Fredericksburg 3-22; Brownsboro 0-9.
REBOUNDS — Fredericksburg 24 (Crouse 6); Brownsboro 32 (Miller 6).
ASSISTS — Fredericksburg 8 (Crouse 2, Hartmann 2); Brownsboro 9 (Cooper 4).
STEALS — Fredericksburg 11 (Grona 5); Brownsboro 13 (Cooper 3, Miller 3).
BLOCKS — Fredericksburg 1 (Hartmann 1); Brownsboro 3 (Miller 1, Hooker 1, Khayla Garrett 1).