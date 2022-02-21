The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders took a 9-0 win over Dallas Skyline on Friday on Teacher Appereciation Night.
Arkansas-Little Rock signee Colleen Gilliland scored four goals and had an assist. Ella Rose Embry had two goals. Lily Beckham, Hannah Smith and Conally Hooper all added a goal.
Beckham and Smith had two assists, and Gilliland, Embry, Kate Deatherage and Lauryn Smith all added an assist.
Nonnie Foley and Dru Kisamore teamed up in goal for the shutout.
Legacy will play at Mesquite at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
Chapel Hill took a win over Bullard in penalty kicks on Friday night.
Bullard took a 1-0 lead in the second half as Addy Cummings scored on an assist by Miley Bryan. Chapel Hill tied the score at 1-1 later in the second half to force overtime.
Penalty kicks for Bullard were made by Carley Pawlak, Jaden Jeter and Milley Bryan.
Bullard JV won 4-0. Ramzee Matekje had three goals and Trinity Wimmer added a goal.
Bullard will play at Gladewater on Tuesday.