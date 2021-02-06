The Grace Community Lady Cougars captured the TAPPS Division II District 2 Tournament with a 5-1 win over Brook Hill on Friday at Clyde-Perkins Stadium.
While the Lady Cougars won the district tourney, Brook Hill claims the regular season championship by points.
Grace goals were scored by Addyson Campbell (Alana Roberts assist), Hannah Meyer (Roberts assist), Meg Cowart (Meyer assist), Caitlyn Colvin (Campbell assist) and Roberts (Campbell assist).
Grace coach Mitch Smith commended the play of goalkeeper Claire Stoermer as well as Bekah Harris, Ally Wallace, McKenzie Miller, Abby Metzger, Kate Nickel, Kennedy Tilley, Lauren Etheredge and Sadie Virdrine.
Smith said his entire team played well and "played with confidence."
Grace is scheduled to host Houston Lutheran South on Saturday, Feb. 13 in the first round of the playoffs.
Tyler 1, Huntsville 1
HUNTSVILLE — The Tyler Lady Lions opened District 16-5A soccer with a 1-1 tie against Huntsville.
The Lady Lions (3-4-1, 0-0-1) will return to league play on Tuesday, traveling to Nacogdoches (4-7, 1-0) for a 6:30 p.m. match. Huntsville (5-7-3, 0-0-1) is scheduled to visit Lufkin (1-9-1, 0-1) the same day.
In other matches, Jacksonville (8-1-1, 1-0) defeated Lufkin, 1-0, and Nacogdoches downed Whitehouse (4-8, 0-1), 2-0.