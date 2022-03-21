Troup’s Payton Wells won first place in the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association Class 3A Small School State Championships in Corpus Christi.
Wells, a freshman, won the 97-pound class with a total of 630 pounds (240 squat, 115 bench, 275 deadlift).
Tyler Legacy’s Mia Zuniga earned a second-place finish in the 114-pound class in Class 6A with a total of 820 pounds (340 squat, 185 bench, 295 deadlift).
Chapel Hill’s Kendalynn Suell earned a second-place finish in the 198-pound class in Class 4A Big School with a total of 950 pounds (360 squat, 215 bench, 375 deadlift).
Lindale’s Brittany Chavez earned a second-place finish in the 132-pound class in Class 4A Big School with a total of 905 pounds (335 squat, 205 bench, 365 deadlift).
Tyler Legacy’s Asia Burnley earned a third-place finish in the 259-pound class in 6A with a total of 1,150 pounds (500 squat, 285 bench, 365 deadlift). Tyler Legacy’s Samira Matlock earned a third-place finish in the 198-pound class in 6A with a total of 1,015 pounds (420 squat, 245 bench, 350 deadlift).
Legacy placed seventh as a team with 11 points. Los Fresnos won the team title.
Also in Class 6A, Tyler Legacy’s London Welchel placed 10th in the 181-pound class with a total of 820 pounds. Tyler Legacy’s Ronelle Samson placed 11th in the 181-pound class with a total of 775 pounds. Tyler Legacy’s I’Onna Jones placed 11th in the 198-pound class with a total of 850 pounds. Tyler Legacy’s Vivian Williams placed 11th in the 105-pound class with a total of 605 pounds. Tyler Legacy’s Sarah Coe placed 13th in the 132-pound class with a total of 535 pounds. Tyler Legacy’s Kovi Washington placed 14th in the 123-pound class with a total of 495 pounds. Tyler Legacy’s Anna Moreland placed 14th in the 148-pound class with a total of 695 pounds. Tyler Legacy’s Olivia Lindsey placed 16th in the 148-pound class with a total of 625 pounds. Tyler Legacy’s Allie Parker placed 16th in the 165-pound class with a total of 700 pounds. Tyler Legacy’s Zoe Ortiz placed 19th in the 165-pound class with a total of 555 pounds.
In other classes:
Arp’s Kirstin Millerd placed third in the Class 3A Small School 259-pound class with a total of 910 pounds.
Elkhart’s Sarah Mann placed third in the Class 3A Big School 132-pound class with a total of 880 pounds.
Elkhart’s Katy Chaffins placed third in the Class 3A Big School 259-pound class with a total of 1,035 pounds.
Troup’s Jaycee Eastman placed fourth in the Class 3A Small School 114-pound class with a total of 630 pounds.
Lindale’s Zaniya Mumphrey placed fifth in the Class 3A Big School 220-pound class with a total of 1,015 pounds.
Troup’s Tara Wells placed sixth in the Class 3A Small School 148-pound class with a total of 835 pounds.
Chapel Hill’s Madison Bradshaw was seventh in the Class 4A Big School 97-pound class with a total of 555 pounds.
Lindale’s Taylar Ragland was seventh in the Class 4A Big School 148-pound class with a total of 785 pounds.