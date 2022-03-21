Troup’s Payton Wells won first place in the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association Class 3A Small School State Championships in Corpus Christi.

Wells, a freshman, won the 97-pound class with a total of 630 pounds (240 squat, 115 bench, 275 deadlift).

Tyler Legacy’s Mia Zuniga earned a second-place finish in the 114-pound class in Class 6A with a total of 820 pounds (340 squat, 185 bench, 295 deadlift).

Chapel Hill’s Kendalynn Suell earned a second-place finish in the 198-pound class in Class 4A Big School with a total of 950 pounds (360 squat, 215 bench, 375 deadlift).

Lindale’s Brittany Chavez earned a second-place finish in the 132-pound class in Class 4A Big School with a total of 905 pounds (335 squat, 205 bench, 365 deadlift).

Tyler Legacy’s Asia Burnley earned a third-place finish in the 259-pound class in 6A with a total of 1,150 pounds (500 squat, 285 bench, 365 deadlift). Tyler Legacy’s Samira Matlock earned a third-place finish in the 198-pound class in 6A with a total of 1,015 pounds (420 squat, 245 bench, 350 deadlift).

Legacy placed seventh as a team with 11 points. Los Fresnos won the team title.

Also in Class 6A, Tyler Legacy’s London Welchel placed 10th in the 181-pound class with a total of 820 pounds. Tyler Legacy’s Ronelle Samson placed 11th in the 181-pound class with a total of 775 pounds. Tyler Legacy’s I’Onna Jones placed 11th in the 198-pound class with a total of 850 pounds. Tyler Legacy’s Vivian Williams placed 11th in the 105-pound class with a total of 605 pounds. Tyler Legacy’s Sarah Coe placed 13th in the 132-pound class with a total of 535 pounds. Tyler Legacy’s Kovi Washington placed 14th in the 123-pound class with a total of 495 pounds. Tyler Legacy’s Anna Moreland placed 14th in the 148-pound class with a total of 695 pounds. Tyler Legacy’s Olivia Lindsey placed 16th in the 148-pound class with a total of 625 pounds. Tyler Legacy’s Allie Parker placed 16th in the 165-pound class with a total of 700 pounds. Tyler Legacy’s Zoe Ortiz placed 19th in the 165-pound class with a total of 555 pounds.

In other classes:

Arp’s Kirstin Millerd placed third in the Class 3A Small School 259-pound class with a total of 910 pounds.

Elkhart’s Sarah Mann placed third in the Class 3A Big School 132-pound class with a total of 880 pounds.

Elkhart’s Katy Chaffins placed third in the Class 3A Big School 259-pound class with a total of 1,035 pounds.

Troup’s Jaycee Eastman placed fourth in the Class 3A Small School 114-pound class with a total of 630 pounds.

Lindale’s Zaniya Mumphrey placed fifth in the Class 3A Big School 220-pound class with a total of 1,015 pounds.

Troup’s Tara Wells placed sixth in the Class 3A Small School 148-pound class with a total of 835 pounds.

Chapel Hill’s Madison Bradshaw was seventh in the Class 4A Big School 97-pound class with a total of 555 pounds.

Lindale’s Taylar Ragland was seventh in the Class 4A Big School 148-pound class with a total of 785 pounds.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Tags

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 21st year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past three years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports