Tyler Legacy is more than a week removed from its 53-48 bi-district win over Wylie.
The Lady Raiders had to wait until Saturday to find out their area round opponent, and it’s a tall task. Legacy will be matched up against DeSoto, which is ranked No. 2 in the state in Class 6A and No. 8 in the country by ESPN.
“They do everything well,” Legacy head coach Ross Barber said. “Their length is incredible. Their starting lineup may be taller than the University of Texas. Their two post players do a good job of playing high-low, and they have a Division I guard who can shoot the ball.
“On defense, they will try to slow you down with a three-quarters quarter attack and then will get into a 2-3 matchup zone in the half court. We have to take care of the basketball and take smart shots.”
The game is scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. start at Corsicana High School.
DeSoto (22-2) is coming off of a 69-18 win over Killeen Shoemaker on Saturday.
The Lady Eagles are loaded with Division I talent. Senior guard Kendall Brown has signed with the University of Houston. Junior guard Ja’Mia Harris committed to Texas Tech last week, joining junior guard Michayla Gatewood, who is out with a torn ACL.
And then comes the size. Tionna Herron is a 6-4 junior who is committed to Kentucky and is the No. 57 ranked player in the Class of 2022. Sa’Myah Smith is a 6-3 junior and is ranked as the No. 44 player nationally in the Class of 2022. Amina Muhammad is also a 6-3 junior who is ranked as the No. 49 player in the Class of 2022.
Barber knows it will be a challenge for his Lady Raiders (25-3), but one his team is up to.
“I think the girls are looking forward to it,” Barber said. “They are up for the challenge because they believe they belong in that category. They want to test themselves against one of the top teams in the country. The pressure is not on us. What do we have to lose? We just have to play hard give ourselves a chance. We know we have to bring our ‘A’ game and play Lady Raider basketball.”
The winner of Tuesday’s matchup will advance to face either Mansfield or Garland Sachse.