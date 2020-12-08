Brownsboro 66, Lindale 42
BROWNSBORO — The Bearettes continued to roll with a 66-42 win over Lindale on Tuesday.
Kentoya Woods led Brownsboro with 20 points. Paris Miller had 18 points, and Mekhayia Moore scored 14 points.
Lily Chamberlain and Kalaya Pierce led Lindale with 9 points each.
Brownsboro led 17-16 after the first quarter and 36-26 at halftime before outscoring Lindale 20-2 in the third quarter.
Brownsboro JV won 38-20, and Lindale freshmen won 26-17.
Brownsboro (11-0) will play in Timpson on Friday.
All Saints 41, Gary 38
Sarah Jordan scored 18 points on her 18th birthday to help All Saints edge Gary.
Olivia Patterson scored 6 points.
All Saints (4-2) will play at 4 p.m. Friday at Lucas Christian Academy and at noon Saturday in Frankston.
Bullard 51, Marshall 36
Kelli Richmond put in 26 points as Bullard defeated Marshall.
Jordy Martin scored 13 points for the Lady Panthers (9-1).
Central Heights 49, Frankston 40
FRANKSTON — Abbie Ramsey scored 19 points — 16 in the first half — but Frankston fell to Central Heights.
Nakaylyn Wells led Central Heights with 22 points — 11 in the fourth quarter.
Bishop Gorman 49, Marshall Christian 34
MARSHALL — Maria Kariampuzha hit for 16 points to help the Bishop Gorman Lady Crusaders to their fourth straight win, a 49-34 victory over Marshall Christian on Tuesday.
The Lady Crusaders (7-4) play host to Bullard Brook Hill at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Winnsboro 76, Martin’s Mill 68
WINNSBORO — In matchup of ranked girls basketball teams, the Winnsboro Lady Raiders downed the Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs, 76-68, on Buddy Hawkins Court on Tuesday.
Four Lady Raiders scored in double figures (Halle Darst, 19; Faith Sechrist, 17; Faith Acker, 15; Rachel Pinnell, 11) as Winnsboro, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, improved to 11-1.
The Lady Mustangs, ranked No. 6 in Class 2A, were led by Katie Dunavant (23), Jada Celsur (18) and Libby Rogers (16). Also scoring for the 7-2 Martin’s Mill squad were Katie Lookabaugh (4), Kate Lindsey (3), Riley Jackson (3) and Mattie Burns (1).
Others scoring for Winnsboro were Reese Lindley (7), Abbie Ward (4) and Shanda Davis (2).
Winnsboro is scheduled to host Mount Vernon at 6 p.m. Friday, while the Lady Mustangs are scheduled to host Dallardsville Big Sandy at 1 p.m. Saturday.