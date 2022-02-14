ATHENS — Three Lady Mustangs scored in double figures as No. 2 Martin's Mill defeated Jewett Leon, 58-23, on Monday in a Class 2A bi-district girls basketball playoff game at Athens High School.
Mattie Burns led the Lady Mustangs (32-3) with 18 points, followed by Kylee Lookabaugh (12) and Kate Lindsey (11).
Also scoring for Martin's Mill were Jada Celsur (9), Libby Rogers (6) and Ruthie Mein (2).
Leon (19-14) was led by Bobbie Guyton with 14 points.
Martin's Mill advances to the area round to play Axtell at 6 p.m. Thursday in Corsicana.
Gilmer 50, Henderson 29
WINONA — District 15-4A champion Gilmer faced early deficits in Monday night’s girls basketball playoff opener at Winona High School, but used a 26-8 scoring edge during the game’s middle two quarters to set up a 50-29 bi-district playoff win against District 16-4A four-seed Henderson.
Addison Walker’s 15 points, Abbey Bradshaw’s 13 points and 12 rebounds and Makenna Kaunitz’s 11 points guided the Buckeyes to an improved 26-6 season record, and a late week area round meeting with Tuesday’s Canton/Terrell bi-district playoff winner.
The Lady Lions received eight points from Taylor Helton, six from Kara Washington and five from Ty’Ra Mosley before their 2021-2022 season wrapped up with a 10-13 mark.
Gilmer advances to meet the winner of Canton vs. Terrell in the area round later this week.
Gladewater 62, Troup 28
NEW LONDON — Jakiyah Bell and Alexis Boyd combined for 29 points and 27 rebounds as the Gladewater Lady Bears opened the Class 3A playoffs with a 62-28 bi-district win over Troup on Monday.
Bell finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds, eight steals and five assists, and Boyd added 12 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks and two assists for the Lady Bears. Kyla Lincoln tossed in 10 points and added two rebounds. Kiyona Parker chipped in with eight points, five rebounds, four steals and four assists, MaKayla Police six points, five rebounds and two steals, Ebony Pipkin five points and Kamryn Floyd four points and four rebounds.
Gladewater advances to meet either De Kalb or Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill in the area round later this week.
Dallas Covenant 26, All Saints 22
The All Saints Lady Trojans concluded their basketball season on Monday, dropping a close 26-22 decision to Dallas Covenant at Brookshire Gym.
Three Lady Trojans scored seven points each — Janssen Chisholm, Maddie Leete and Kat Neal.
Neal also had 13 rebounds.
Sam Gibson led Dallas Covenant with eight points.
"We had a very young team that never quit and played hard every game," All Saints coach Marshall Phillips said. "I'm so proud of our Lady Trojans."
Jefferson 52, Sabine 47
LONGVIEW — Jefferson rallied in the fourth quarter to top Sabine, 52-47, on Monday in a Class 3A girls basketball bi-district playoff game at Lobo Coliseum on the Longview High School campus.
The Lady Bulldogs outscored the Lady Cardinals, 23-10, in the final period.
Claudia Simmons led Sabine with 16 points, followed by Maddie Furrh (12), Ashlynn Davis (9), Ally Gresham (5), Eliza Roper (3) and Addy Gresham (2).
Jefferson advances to meet Mineola, a 58-56 winner over Atlanta on Monday, in the area round later this week.