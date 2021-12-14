Martin's Mill 65, Hawkins 40
MARTIN'S MILL — Martin's Mill, ranked No. 5 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll, notched a 65-40 win over Hawkins on Tuesday.
Mattie Burns hit for 21 points to lead the Lady Mustangs, followed by Jada Celsur (13) and Kate Lindsey (12).
Also scoring for MM were Ruthie Mein (6), Kylee Lookabaugh (4), Libby Rogers (4), Baylee Valenzuela (4), Reese Hataway (2) and Halle Hawes (1).
Others scoring for the Lady Mustangs were Kylee Lookabaugh (12), Jada Celsur (11), Kate Lindsey (8), Libby Rogers (5) and Roo Mein (3).
Makena Warren scored 19 points in the loss for Hawkins, adding seven rebounds, two steals and two assists. Lynli Dacus added 10 points, six rebounds and two assists, Tenley Conde five points and seven rebounds, Laney Wilson four points and Taetum Smith two points.
Martin's Mill is scheduled to host Cedar Hill Trinity Christian at 6 p.m. Friday.
Sabine 50, Ore City 19
ORE CITY — The Sabine Lady Cardinals opened District 15-3A play with a 50-19 win over Ore City on Tuesday.
Claudia Simmons dropped in 20 points to lead the way for Sabine, which also got 12 points from Maddie Furrh, seven from Ashlynn Davis, six from Ally Gresham, two from Tayla Calico and Breanna Evans and one from Ella Roberts.
Brynn Richardson scored six points in the loss for Ore City.
MPCH 55, Harmony 28
MOUNT PLEASANT — Katie Hart scored 17 points to lead the way for Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill in a 55-28 District 13-3A win over Harmony.
Rendi Seahorn scored 10 in the loss for Harmony. Lanie Trimble and Maecy Toland added five apiece, and Laycee Plunkett, Jenci Seahorn, Lillie Jones and Laila Medina all scored two.
Hudson 45, Marshall 37
MARSHALL — Marshall’s girls basketball team chipped away at a large deficit Tuesday night but was unable to come away with the win as it fell short to Hudson 45-37.
The Lady Mavs are now 9-4 overall while Hudson is 9-10 after the contest.
JaKayla Rusk led the Lady Mavs in scoring with nine points. Serenity Jackson scored eight and Asia Smith had seven.
The Lady Mavs are slated to return to action Friday when they begin district play at Pine Tree. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburg 74, Beckville 34
BECKVILLE — The Pittsburg Lady Pirates earned a 74-34 win over Beckville on Tuesday.
Elyssia Lemelle led a balanced scoring attack for Pittsburg with 16 points. Gabi Brown added 14, Kyleigh Posey 11, Randieunna Jeffery and Natalie Styles nine apiece, Audrina Landin seven, Sanaa Hollins four and Sinayah Wilburn and Camryn Mackey two apiece.
McKinna Chamness scored 14 points and added six rebounds in the loss for Beckville. Amber Harris added nine points, eight rebounds and two assists, Emily Dean seven points and six rebounds, Reese Dudley two points and five rebounds, Kiara Willis two points and Lexi Barr three rebounds, three steals and four assists.
Gladewater 62, West Rusk 37
NEW LONDON — The Gladewater Lady Bears moved to 12-3 on the year with a 62-37 win over West Rusk.
Jakiyah Bell (14), Kyla Lincoln (13), Alexis Boyd (12) and Kiyona Parker (10) all scored in double figures for the Lady Bears. Bell added seven rebounds and four steals, Lincoln five steals, three assists and two rebounds, Boyd 13 blocks, 12 rebounds and two steals, Parker 111 rebounds, four steals and two assists, Calice Henderson five points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists, Kamryn Floyd four points, five rebounds and four steals and Ramya Ransom three points and two steals.
Union Grove 40, Harleton 20
UNION GROVE — The Union Grove Lady Lions opened up a 19-6 lead after one quarter en route to a 40-20 win over Harleton.
Taylor Campbell scored 17 points to lead the way for the Lady Lions. Macey Roberts and Ava Wightman added five apiece, Gracie Stanford and Gracie Winn four each, Bailey Clowers three and Sumeet Mattu two.
Van 71, Ferris 30
VAN — The Van Lady Vandals, paced by Abby Clyburn's 25 points , rolled to a 71-30 win over Ferris.
Clyburn knocked down five 3-pointers for Van, which led 41-16 at halftime. Landry Jones added 14 points, Elizabeth Nixon 11, Jordan Ryan eight, Maci Jones six, Ella Barrett three, Jayla Faglie two and Adyson Horan and Tierney Myers one apiece.