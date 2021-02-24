Martin's Mill 77, Centerville 34
FAIRFIELD — The Martin's Mill Lady Mustangs are regional quarterfinals champions after scoring a 77-34 win over Centerville on Wednesday in a Class 2A girls basketball playoff game.
The Lady Mustangs (25-4) will take on Union Grove, a 43-41 winner over Timpson, in the regional semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday at Winona High School.
Centerville ends its season at 23-3.
Four Martin's Mill players hit in double figures, led by Jada Celsur with 18 points. She was followed by Kalie Dunavant (15), Kate Lindsey (11) and Libby Rogers (11).
Shania West led the Lady Tigers with 20 points.
Others scoring for MM were Mattie Burns (8), Ashley Reiser (7), Bailey Goggans (5) and Kylee Lookabaugh (2).
Brook Hill 41, Athens Christian 19
BULLARD — Brook Hill was able to capitalize on 15 first quarter points to win a playoff warm-up game with Athens Christian Prep on Tuesday at Herrington Gym.
Junior Maeci Wilson led the way with 15 points, including 10 in the first quarter.
Also scoring for the Lady Guard: Neeley Clark (7), Callie Bailey (5), Grace Yeager (4), Landrey McNeel (4), Gracie Dawson (2), Katie Duchoslavova (2) and Hope Ekeukwu (2).
The Lady Guard awaits their playoff opponent out of TAPPS District 3-5A and will play either at 6 p.m. Friday or at 2 p.m. Saturday at Riesel High School. This is the first playoff appearance since 2017 for Brook Hill and the Lady Guard are looking for their first playoff win since 2013.