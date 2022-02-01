LINDALE — The Lindale Eagles improved to 18-11 overall and 9-1 in District 16-4A girls basketball with a 43-39 over the Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Marley Keith led the Lady Eagles with a huge offensive night, 19 points with four 3-pointers. Brooke Everest turned in a noted defensive performance.
Kya Cook led the Lady Bulldogs (14-13, 8-3) with 11 points, while adding four assists and three steals. DJ Kincade added nine points.
Others scoring for Lindale were Brenley Philen (8), Makenna Burks (7), Everest (6) and Maggie Spearman.
Also scoring for CH were Alexia Rogers (8), Kylei Griffin (6), Kam’ryn Hampton (3) and Kiyah Miner (2).
Lindale is scheduled to visit Bullard at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
Chapel Hill has a bye on Friday before hosting Bullard at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Brownsboro 43, Van 18
BROWNSBORO — The Brownsboro Bearettes improved to 31-2 on the season and remained unbeaten in District 14-4A girls basketball with a 43-18 win over the Van Lady Vandals on Tuedsay.
Paris Miller led Brownsboro with 10 points, followed by Rebecca Rumbo with eight points. Others scoring for the Bearettes were Mekhayia Moore (7), Khayla Garrett (6), Khyra Garrett (5), Tori Hooker (5) and Caylor Blackmon (2).
Landry Jones led the Lady Vandals with 11 points, followed by Ryan Jordan (5) and Tierney Myers (2).
Brownsboro will host Wills Point Friday. Van will host Canton.
Brook Hill 62, Dallas Cristo Rey 15
DALLAS — Eight Lady Guard players scored as Brook Hill wrapped up TAPPS 5A District 2 girls basketball play with a 62-15 win over Dallas Cristo Rey on Tuesday.
Maeci Wilson dropped in eight of her game high 23 points in the opening quarter to go with seven first quarter points from Bethany Lavender as the Lady Guard went ahead 23-0.
Six different Brook Hill players scored in the second period as the Lady Guard went to the break up 35-5.
The third period belonged to Wilson again, as she dropped in 11 points to extend the third quarter score to 50-7.
Brook Hill scored 12 more in the fourth to make the final 62-15.
Other scorers for Brook Hill included: Mollee McCurley (9), Lila Morris (6), Landrey McNeel (6), Hope Ekeukwu (4), Ayotomi Fadase (2) and Alexis Peirce (1).
The Lady Guard open the TAPPS 5A District 2 Tournament at home on Friday night against Cristo Rey at 6:30 p.m. in Bullard. The Lady Guard improved to 14-16 overall and 3-2 in district play.
Canton 62, Athens 31
CANTON — The Eaglettes improved to 24-7 overall and 7-1 in District 14-4A as Canton downed Athens 62-31 on Tuesday.
Shamier Quimby led the Eaglettes with 20 points. She was followed by Katie Wilkerson (9), Rora Nicklas (6), Ashytn Norrell (5), Airianna Pickens (5), Allison Rickman (5), Hannah Cordell (5), Prayton Bray (4), Amrie Clower (2), and Caroline Stern (1).
Janeesa Kiser led the Lady Hornets with nine points.
Canton is scheduled to visit Van at 6:15 p.m. Friday. Athens is slated to host Mabank on Friday.
Troup 36, West Rusk 34
TROUP — Maddy Griffin hit for 17 points and Jessie Minnix added 12 points as the Troup Lady Tigers defeated the West Rusk Lady Raiders 36-34 on Tuesday in a District 16-3A game.
Others scoring for Troup were Ashja Franklin (6) and Bailey Blanton (1).
Griffin connected on three 3-pointers with Franklin and Minnixi hitting one trey each.
Raven Pryor and Keke Murphy each hit for eight points to pace the Lady Raiders.
Also soring for WR were Stormie Lejeune (6), Jamie Casey (4), Shynise Smith (4), Piper Morton (2) and Paulina Mata (2).
The Lady Tigers (15-15, 6-6) at scheduled to visit Arp at 6 p.m. Friday. West Rusk (13-14, 5-7) is scheduled to host Tatum on Friday.
Hawkins 75, Big Sandy 38
BIG SANDY — The Hawkins Lady Hawks improved to 8-0 in District 21-2A play with a 75-38 victory over Big Sandy.
Jordyn Warren led all scorers with 21 points while adding five rebounds, four steals and an assist for Hawkins.
Others contributing for Hawkins were Lynli Dacus (14 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 assist), Laney Wilson (14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals), Makena Warren (9 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal), Taetum Smith (7 points, 5 rebounds, 6 steals, 2 assists), Tenley Conde (7 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals), Carmen Turner (2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals) and Haylie Warrick (1 point, 4 rebounds).
Dacus connected on three 3-pointers, while J. Warren (2), Smith (1) and Conde (1) also connected.
Hawkins won the JV game, 36-12.
Union Grove 30, Overton 25
OVERTON — Taylor Campbell scored 12 points to lead Union Grove to a 30-25 win over Overton on Tuesday in a District 21-2A basketball game.
Others scoring for the Lady Lions (20-11, 7-1) were: Gracie Winn (7), Gracie Stanford (3), Jenna Scott (2), Sumeet Mattu (2), Macey Roberts (2) and Brady Colby (2).
Sabine 40, New Diana 29
DIANA — Ashlynn Davis scored 12 points and Maddie Furrh added 11 as the Sabine Lady Cardinals defeated New Diana 40-29 on Tuesday in a District 15-3A basketball game.
Others scoring for Sabine (20-8, 8-2) were Tayla Calico (6), Ally Gresham (4), Eliza Roper (3), Ella Roberts (2) and Claudia Simmons (2).
Sabine will honor its seniors Friday Night at the conclusion of the JV game vs. Hughes Springs in Liberty City. JV tips off at 5 p.m. with senior night taking place around 6 p.m.