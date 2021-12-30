HALLSVILLE — Tyler Legacy went 4-0 in the Hallsville Fidelity Communications Holiday Classic.
The Lady Raiders opened with a 59-22 win over Pleasant Grove. Rose Rook had 15 points with five 3-pointers, and Aaliyah Campbell had 11 points.
The Lady Raiders then took a 51-21 win over Gilmer. Campbell had 15 points, and Akya Turner scored 11 points.
Legacy defeated Hallsville 59-26. Nyla Inmon had 17 points, Campbell 15 points and Rose Rook 12 points with four 3-pointers.
In the finale, Legacy rolled to a 60-25 win over Jasper. Inmon had 14 points, and Ella Rook scored 12 points with four 3-pointers.
Inmon and Rose Rook both earned all-tournament honors.
Legacy (20-4) will return to district play against Mesquite Horn at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Mesquite.
Frankston wins Troup’s Glen Evans Classic
TROUP — The Frankston Maidens picked up four victories to win Troup’s Glen Evans Classic.
Frankston opened with a 44-25 win over Troup. Wila Davis led Frankston with 12 points.
Frankston then defeated Laneville 75-8. Ja’Shalyn Hatton led with 14 points. Davis had 11 points, and Maggie Caveness and Pauline Passchier each had 10 points.
Frankston then defeated Kennard 77-11. Bandy Bizzell led with 15 points. Brianna Looney had 12 points, and Passchier scored 10 points.
Frankston won its final game 55-13 over Winona. Davis led with 14 points. Bizzell had 13 points, and Looney had 12 points.
Davis was the Most Valuable Player of the tournament. Looney was the Defensive MVP. Caveness and Hatton both earned all-tournament.