Chapel Hill 58, Rusk 21
RUSK — Alexis Calderon scored 25 points as Chapel Hill rolled past Rusk on Friday in a girls basketball game.
Shania Miller had 10 points, and Amauriyen Davis added 7 points for the Lady Bulldogs.
Brownsboro 60, North Mesquite 22
MESQUITE — The Brownsboro Bearettes moved to 5-0 on the season wit ha 90-22 win over North Mesquite on Friday in a girls basketball game.
Kentoya Woods had 25 points, Paris Miller 19, Rebecca Rumbo 12 and Mekhayia Moore 10 for Brownsboro, which led 19-4 after one quarter and 51-12 at the half, scoring 32 points in the second quarter.
Others scoring for the Bearettes were Allie Cooper (6), Bayli Hooker (6), Tori Hooker (6), Allee Parker (4) and Shakayla Warren (2).
Destinee Holiday led the Lady Stallions with 13 points. Others scoring for NM were Madison Spain (6), Majesty Frazier (2) and Melanie Lomeli (1).
Brownsboro won the JV game 65-3.
The varsity and JV are scheduled to play in Henderson on Monday beginning at noon.
Lindale 56, Mineola 48
LINDALE — Shelbi Steen scored 18 points to lead Lindale and teammate Brenley Philen added 14 points as the Lady Eagles scored a 56-48 win over Mineola on Friday.
Others scoring for Lindale were: Brooke Everest (8), Elizabeth Hutchens (6), Lily Chamberlain (5), Makenna Burks (4) and Maggie Spearman (1).
Mylee Fischer led the Lady Jackets with 23 points with Tahjae Black adding 13 points.
Mineola is scheduled to host Sulphur Springs at noon Tuesday.
Terrell 51, Tyler 40
TERRELL — The Terrell Lady Tigers downed the Tyler Lady Lions 51-40 on Friday.
The Lady Lions (2-2) return to play on Monday, hosting Bullard in an 11:30 a.m.
Tyler HEAT 39, CHESS 27
SULPHUR SPRINGS — The Tyler HEAT used a balanced scoring attack to defeat Sulphur Springs Christian Home Educators 39-27 on Friday in a girls basketball game.
Elena Gonzalez and Bonnie Taylor each scored eight points to lead the Tyler squad. Others scoring were: Kate Thomas (6), Whitney Worley (6), Abigail Drewett (6) and Ryan Kirksey (5).
The HEAT scheduled to play at Trinidad at 1 p.m. Monday.
Martin's Mill 42, Edgewood 33
EDGEWOOD — Jada Celsur hit for 16 points and Kalie Dunavant added 13 as the Martin's Mill Lady Mustangs downed the Edgewood Lady Bulldogs 42-33 on Friday.
Others scoring for the Lady Mustangs (4-1) were Libby Rogers (6), Kylee Lookabaugh (4) and Kate Lindsey (3).
Edgewood (2-2) was led by Tristin Smith with 10 points. Others scoring for the Lady Bulldogs were Kaley Nicholson (8), Clara Poll (5), Claire James (3), Jacie Elliott (3), K. Randle (2) and Addison Prater (2).
Martin's Mill is scheduled to play at Woden at 1 p.m. Monday.
Sabine 41, Beckville 39
BECKVILLE — The Sabine Lady Cardinals edged Beckville on Friday, 41-39.
Blaire Kaufman paced Sabine (4-0) with 17 points. Maddie Furrh added nine, Hailey Davis six, Mercedes Willett four, Ashlynn Davis three and Callie Sparks two.
Raegan Greer had 14 points, five rebounds and three blocks in the loss for Beckville. Baylie Seegers added eight points, Amber Harris six, Haley Straubie five, Emily Dean four and Hannah Sharpless two. Seegers finished with five rebounds and three assists and Harris 12 rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Union Grove 72, West Rusk 24
UNION GROVE — Macey Alston tossed in 29 points, Carleigh Judd added 15 and Union Grove built a big halftime lead en route to a 72-24 win over West Rusk.
Gracie Winn and Makena Littlejohn added nine apiece for Union Grove, which led 53-16 at halftime. Macey Roberts finished with four, and Kyler Littlejohn, Bailey Clowers and Sumeet Mattu had two each.
Union Grove moves to 4-0 with the win.
Hawkins 61, Pleasant Grove 25
HAWKINS — Makena Warren had a double-double with 14 points and 21 rebounds, leading the Hawkins Lady Hawks to a 61-25 win over Texarkana Pleasant Grove.
Logan Jaco added 14 points and seven rebounds, Jordyn Warren and Laney Wilson 12 points apiece, Jordyn Warren seven rebounds, six assists and three steals, Lynli Dacus nine points and four steals and Carmen Turner six steals.
Fort Worth Christian 67, Longview HEAT 53
Fort Worth Christian built a 14-point after one quarter and made it stand, handing Longview HEAT a 67-53 setback on Friday at the 15th Annual Macy Chenevert Memorial Tournament at Haddad Gymnasium on the Bishop Gorman campus in Tyler.
Brailey Brown knocked down six 3-pointers and scored 20 points in the loss for HEAT, adding three steals to her big night. Jordan Parker finished with 16 points, four assists and six rebounds, Jenna Parker eight points, two assists and three rebounds, Jaelyn Cleveland two points and 11 rebounds, Maddie Wright four points and eight rebounds, Abbey Gallant seven rebounds and Laynie Walton three points and four rebounds.
Also on Friday, Jordan Parker scorched the nets for 31 points as Longview HEAT earned a 57-23 win over Grace.
Parker added six rebounds, six steals and two assists. Brown had nine points and three rebounds, Jenna Parker five points, four rebounds and three steals, Cleveland six points and 11 rebounds, Wright two points and 11 rebounds, Gallant eight rebounds and one point and Walton three points.