Canton 65, Addison Trinity Christian 42ADDISON — Amari Welch hit for 15 points and teammates Katie Wilkerson and Hannah Cordell each added 13 points as the Canton Eaglettes scored a 65-42 win over Addison Trinity Christian on Monday in a girls basketball game.
The Eaglettes are 13-5 as they enter the Christmas break.
Also scoring for Canton were Ashtyn Norrell (8), Payton Bray (8), Allison Rickman (4), Amrie Clower (3) and Emory Rhoten (1).
The Lady Trojans (12-7) were led by Grace Leverton with 22 points. Olivia Brennan added 12 points, followed by Schuyler Noordhoff (5) and Ella Eubanks (3).
Canton will now play in the Leonard Tournament from Dec. 27-29.
Central Heights 58, Tyler HEAT 40NACOGDOCHES — Emma Kirksey was perfect from the field and scored 13 points, but Tyler HEAT dropped a 58-40 decision to Central Heights on Monday night.
Central Heights jumped out to a 12-6 at the end of the first quarter and 36-14 at halftime.
Savannah Fuller had 8 points and seven rebounds for Tyler HEAT. Other scorers were Elena Gonzalez (7), Kate Thomas (5), Sarah Thomas (2), Selah Tenbrink (2), Abigail Drewett (2) and Keilah Duboise (1).
Nakaylyn Wells led Central Heights with 17 points.
Tyler HEAT (15-11) will play in the Hallsville Tournament beginning Monday.
Martin’s Mill 51, Dallas Thunder 28MARTIN’S MILL — The Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs improved to 16-3 on the season wtih a 51-28 victory over the Dallas Thunder on Tuesday at O’Neal Weaver Gymnasium.
Jada Celsur led the way with 16 points, followed by Mattie Burns (12), Kate Lindsey (11), Ruthie Mein (9) and Libby Rogers (3).
Martin’s Mill will now take part in the 62nd Annual Caprock Classic from Dec. 29-31 in Lubbock. The Lady Mustangs are in the Double T Smiles Bracket and will meet Wildorado at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 in the first round at Coronado High School.
For over six decades, the members of Lubbock Caprock Chapter of AMBUCS™ has used the tournament as a fundraiser. The largest expenditure is to buy AmTrykes (therapeutic tricycles) for children and adults with disabilities.
AMBUCS™ is an acronym for American Business Clubs and is a national non-profit service organization comprised of a diverse group of men and women who are dedicated to inspiring mobility and independence.
The tourney is billed as the largest holiday tournament in the nation.
Some 102 teams from across Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas will visit Lubbock to compete for the opportunity to play in the Gene Messer Auto Group Championship Night at Lubbock Christian University.
Troup 46, Harleton 32
HARLETON — The Troup Lady Tigers evened their District 16-3A record at 1-1 with a 46-32 win over Harleton on Tuesday.
Maddy Griffin led the way for the Lady Tigers (7-9, 1-1) with 16 points, while Jessie Minnix and Sarah Neel each hit for 11 points. Also scoring for Troup were Ashja Franklin (4), Bailey Blanton (2) and Tara Wells (2).
Griffin, Neal and Minnix all hit two 3-pointers apiece with Frankston adding one.
Harleton is 2-8 and 0-2. Hannah Cartwright led the Lady Wildcats with 14 points, followed by Meredith Sellers (11) and Karlee Cochran (3).
On Friday, the Lady Tigers opened distict with a 32-24 loss to Waskom in Troup. Minnix led Troup with 13 points, followed by Blanton (5) and Franklin (6).
Franklin had two 3-pointers with one trey by Minnix.
Tiea Chatman led Waskom with 12 points.
The Lady Tigers will now play in the Glen Evans Classic against Frankston at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 in Troup. Later that day they play Kennard at 6:15 p.m.
On Wednesday, Dec. 29 Troup will meet Laneville (10:45 a.m.) and Winona (6:15 p.m.).
Quitman 50, Harmony 30
QUITMAN — Madyson Pence and Kaysi Parker combined for 25 points to help Quitman to a 50-30 win over Harmony on Tuesday in a District 13-3A girls basketball game.
Pence led with 13 points and Parker added 12. Also in double figures for the Lady Bulldogs was Allie Berry with 10 points. Adding to the Quitman total were Reiny Luman (7), Ashley Davis (6) and Sadie Vander Schaaf (2).
Lanie Trimble led the Lady Eagles with 14 points. Also scoring for Harmony were Rendi Seahorn (7), Macey Toland (4), Emma Alphin (3) and Lillie Jones (2).