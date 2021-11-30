Brownsboro 49, Crandall 37
BROWNSBORO — The Brownsboro Bearettes moved to 9-1 on the season with a 49-37 win over Crandall, using a 22-point night from Paris Miller to seal the deal.
Allie Cooper added 11 points for Brownsboro, which will compete in the Winnsboro Tournament this weekend. Mekhayia Moore and Khyra Garrett had five points apiece, Khayla Garrett three, Rebecca Rumbo two and Caylor Blackmon one.
Brownsboro will play Paul Pewitt in the Winnsboro Tournament at noon Thursday.
Brownsboro won the JV game 37-27.
Canton 60, Sulphur Springs 21
CANTON — Amari Welch hit for 23 points and Allison Rickman added 12 as the Canton Eaglettes scored a 60-21 win over the Sulphur Springs LadyCats on Tuesday.
Others scoring for Canton were Kori Nicklas (6), Airianna Pickens (6), Katie Wilkerson (3), Ashtyn Norrell (2), Payton Bray (2), Amrie Clower (2), Emory Rhoten (2) and Hannah Cordell (2).
Jasmine Taylor and Aaliyah Harrison led Sulphur Springs with six points each.
Martin's Mill 63, Palestine 45
PALESTINE — The Martin's Mill Lady Mustangs handed the Palestine LadyCats their first loss of the season 63-45 on Tuesday.
Martin's Mill improves to 4-3 overall, while Palestine falls to 9-1.
Jada Celsur and Mattie Burns led the Lady Mustangs with 16 points each, followed by Kylee Lookabaugh (12) and Kate Lindsey (10).
Also scoring for MM were Libby Rogers (5) and Halle Hawes (3).
Corian Hudson led Palestine with 16 points, followed by Aylasia Fantroy with 14.
Martin's Mill will next compete in the Athens Tournament. The Lady Mustangs' games on Thursday include: vs. Gladewater at 5 p.m. and vs. Athens at 8 p.m.
Frankston 50, Troup 43
TROUP — Frankston held off a Troup comeback as the Maidens scored a 50-43 win on Tuesday.
Maddy Griffin, who made five 3-pointers, led Troup with 21 points, followed by Jessie Minnix (12), Sarah Neel (4), Bailey Blanton (3) and Ashja Franklin (3)
Kaylee Davis and Ja'shalyn Hatton led Frankston with 14 points each with Maggie Cavness pitching in 12.
Troup is scheduled to meet Palestine Westwood at 8 a.m. Thursday in the Slocum Tournament.
Brook Hill 38, Laneville 25
LANEVILLE — Brook Hill broke out to a nine-point first-quarter lead en route to a 38-25 win over Laneville on Tuesday.
Sophomore Landrey McNeel led the Lady Guard with 11 points with senior Maeci Wilson adding 10.
Brook Hill will be back in action on Thursday in the Eddie Rodgers Memorial Tournament in Grand Saline.
Spring Hill 51, Waskom 45
LONGVIEW — The Spring Hill Lady Panthers, led by Laila Thompson's career-high 29 points and a 15-point night from Zailey McGhee, rallied for a 51-45 win over the Waskom Lady Wildcats on Tuesday at Panther Gymnasium.
Thompson sank 9 of 14 free throws on the way to her 29-point outing.
The Lady Panthers, now 6-2 on the year, will participate in the White Oak Tournament this weekend.
Gladewater 58, Beckville 55
BECKVILLE — The Gladewater Lady Bears held on for a 58-55 win over the Beckville Ladycats on Tuesday.
Amber Harris scored 18 points and collected 20 rebounds to go along with three steals and two assists in the loss for Beckville. Emily Dean finished with 11 points and six rebounds, McKinna Chamness nine points, 11 rebounds and two steals, Kiara Willis eight points, seven rebounds and three steals, Lexi Barr four points, three rebounds, five steals and four assists, Laney Jones four points and three rebounds andReese Dudley one point and three rebounds.
Tatum 59, Nacogdoches 36
TATUM — Trinity Edwards scored 17 points, Summer Dancy-Vasquez was right behind her with 16 and the Tatum Lady Eagles rolled to a 59-36 win over the Nacogdoches Lady Dragons.
Aundrea Bradley scored nine points, Jade Moore-Simon six, Emma Wiley five and Kerrigan Biggs and Rhianna Harris three apiece. Biggs added 12 rebounds, Dancy-Vasquez four steals and four assists, Moore-Simon six rebounds and Edwards eight rebounds, two steals and seven assists.
Sabine 52, Harleton 28
LIBERTY CITY — Claudia Simmons and Ashlynn Davis combined for 28 points, and the Sabine Lady Cardinals improved to 8-1 on the season wit ha 52-28 win over Harleton.
Simmons had 16 points, Davis 12, Ashleigh McCormack eight, Maddie Furrh six and Addy Gresham and Breanne Evans five apiece for Sabine, which led 32-10 at halftime.
Harmony 39, Arp 30
HARMONY — Lanie Trimble scored nine of her team-leading 16 points in the first half, Jenci Seahorn added 10 for Harmony and the Lady Eagles notched a 39-30 win over Arp.
Rendi Seahorn added five points, Maecy Toland four and Laycee Plunkett and Camie Welborn two apiece for Harmony, which held a slim 22-20 lead at the half.
Hawkins 65, Tyler HEAT 26
HAWKINS — Jordyn Warren paced the Lady Hawks with 15 points, nine steals and two assists, and Hawkins notched a 65-26 win over Tyler HEAT.
Taetum Smith and Laney Wilson scored 11 points apiece, with Smith adding four steals and Wilson chipping in with three steals and two assists. Makena Warren scored 10 points and added three steals and seven assists. Lynli Dacus and Tenley Conde scored eight points apiece. Dacus added five assists and two steals, Conde four rebounds and four steals and Carmen Turner two points.
Avinger 46, North Hopkins 27
AVINGER — Haylee Downs led the way with 20 points, Taygen Downs added 13 for the Lady Indians and Avinger notched a 46-27 win over North Hopkins.
Huda Hanan added eight points and Samantha Chandler five for Avinger, which will compete in the James Bowie Tournament this weekend.
ET HomeSchool 51, Big Sandy 26
BIG SANDY — Jordan Parker tossed in 18 points, Skye Cotton added 10 for the Lady Chargers and East Texas Homeschool earned a 51-26 win over Big Sandy to extend their winning streak to six in a row.
Laney Walton finished with seven points, Alli Wilson five, Brailey Brown and Madi Wright three apiece and Sydney Cunningham and Graceyn Pace two each for ET Homeschool.
Shemaiah Johnson just missed a double-double in the loss for Big Sandy, finishing with nine points and 11 rebounds. Breaunna Derrick contributed three rebounds, Alaysia Estes five points and two rebounds, MaRyiah Francis six points and 10 rebounds, Kenzie McCartney four rebounds, Journie Plunkett two points and two rebounds and Reagan Higginbotham four points and nine rebounds.
LATE MONDAY
ET HOMESCHOOL 50, KILGORE 49: Jordan Parker scored 17 points and collected five rebounds, and the East Texas Homeschool Lady Chargers edged Kilgore, 50-49, on Monday.
Skye Cotton added eight points and seven rebounds for the Lady Chargers. Rebekah Dragoo finished with eight points and five steals, and Jenna Parker addd four assists and eight rebounds.
Jada Dennis scored 20 points to go along with five steals and three rebounds in the loss for Kilgore. Fyndi Henry added 14 points, three steals and two assists.