FILE - Odessa Permian head coach Gary Gaines walks off the practice field after a high school football workout in Odessa, Texas, May 21, 2009. Gaines, coach of the Texas high school football team made famous in the book and movie “Friday Night Lights,” has died. He was 73. Gaines’ family says the former coach died in Lubbock after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. (AP Photo/Kevin Buehler, File)