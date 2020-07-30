LUFKIN — Fort Worth's Mina Harden carded a 2-over 74 to take the first round lead of the Sixth Annual Texas Women's Stroke Play Championship on Thursday at Crown Colony Country Club.
“I made a bunch of birdies which was very fortunate,” Hardin, the first LPGA player from Mexico, said. “Overall, I am very pleased with my round and you know just come out and have another good day and be thankful for everything I can do.”
Hailey Jones, of Dallas, and Zoe Paige Slaughter, Houston, are tied for second at 76. Jennie Park (Carrollton), Nicole Vivier (Austin), Serena Shah (Carrollton) and Madison Freeman (Spring) are tied fourth at 4-over-par.
Hallsville's Connor Howard and Lufkin's Madeline Zimmerman are tied for 25th after an 88.
Olive Henry, of Ennis, leads the Flights Division with a 79.
Round two is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Friday and the final round is Saturday. The Texas Golf Association is conducting the event.