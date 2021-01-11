Former Stephen F. Austin standout Kevon Harris was selected 11th overall by Raptors905 in the first round of the NBA G League Draft on Monday.
Harris, from Ellenwood, Georgia, averaged 17.5 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 41.3 percent from 3-point range as a senior for SFA.
Raptors905, located in Mississauga, Ontario (Canada), also selected Oregon State’s Gary Payton II, who is the son of NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton.
Baylor’s Freddie Gillespie was selected with the No. 2 pick by Memphis. Texas A&M’s DJ Hogg went No. 8 to Lakeland. Houston’s Armoni Brooks was picked No. 10 by Rio Grande Valley.
The NBA G League season is set to begin in February. This season will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida.