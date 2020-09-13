Daingerfield 35, Sabine 14
LIBERTY CITY — Dee Lewis rushed for a couple of touchdowns, D.D. Rodgers picked off two passes and took one the distance for a touchdown and the Daingerfield Tigers earned a 35-14 win over the Sabine Cardinals.
Martez Allen scored midway through the first on a 43-yard run to give the Tigers the early lead.
After Sabine answered to make it 8-7, Lewis scored and the Tigers tacked on a two-point conversion to go on top 16-7. Two minutes later, Zaylon Jeter tossed a 34-yard TD pass to Coby Wright, and then Rodgers intercepted a pass and raced 37 yards for a touchdown to make it 28-7 at halftime.
Sabine pulled to within 28-14 in the fourth, but Lewis' second TD of the night put the game away.
Jace Burns passed for 144 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss for Sabine. Burns also rushed for 53 yards. Alex Galyean had four catches for 25 yards and a TD, and Kaden Manning also caught a TD pass. Carter Patterson led the way defensively with 16 tackles.
Daingerfield (2-1) will host Elysian Fields on Friday. Sabine (2-1) will visit DeKalb.
DeKalb 28, Linden-Kildare 0
LINDEN — The DeKalb Bears moved to 3-0 on the season and dropped Linden-Kildare to 0-3 with a 28-0 win over the Tigers on Friday.
Mason Johnson passed for 41 yards, Tae Mitchell rushed for 21 yards and Jordan Swanson had three catches for 34 yards in the loss for Linden-Kildare.
Brent White recorded seven tackles to lead the way on defense for the Tigers. Vincent Peters had five tackles and two tackles for loss. Jaquavious Birmingham intercepted a pass and Karson Bynum and Ja'Kyric Nard recovered fumbles.
Mount Vernon 42, Omaha Pewitt 14
MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon rolled to a 42-14 win over the Paul Pewitt Brahmas, dropping the Bulls to 1-1 on the season.
The Brahmas rushed for 272 yards on the night, with Deiontray Hill doing the most damage - finishing with 111 yards on 22 arries. Hayden Green rushed for one TD and threw for a score, and Tanor Mines hauled in a 30-yard TD reception.
Fannindel 33, Leverett's Chapel 12
LADONIA — Fannindel moved to 3-0 on the year and dropped Leverett's Chapel to 2-1 with a 33-12 decision on Friday.
Demarion Brown scored on a 59-yard run and a 52-yard kickoff return in the loss for Leverett's Chapel. He also recorded nine tackles.
Darren Brown forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and recorded 14 tackles. Jonah Shepherd added 13 tackles nad a forced fumble, and DeQuincy Brown racked up five tackles and a fumble recovery.
The Lions are idle this week.