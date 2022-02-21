soccer
Buy Now
By Phil Hicks, phicks@tylerpaper.com

Second NE Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star Girls Soccer

Date: June 11

Pat Hartley Field, Tyler Junior College 

Blue Team

Bullard: Jaden Jeter, Emily Clark 

Carthage: Melissa Salazar 

Grace Community: Addyson Campbell

Hallsville: Carolyn Hale

Huntsville: Eva Zamudio

Jacksonville: Taylor Gutierrez

Longview: Tenique Bauer, Brooklyn Sumrow

Marshall: Samantha Quintanilla

Mesquite Horn: Breana Thompson, Sara Torres

Mineola: Riley Weekly

Pine Tree: Meredith Fisher 

Pittsburg: Abigail Ramirez

Rockwall: Mazie Johnson, Madelyn Weir, Kayla Leff 

Rockwall-Heath: Haylee Mills, Savannah Vice 

Texas High: Lexie Lansdell

Whitehouse: Aleesia Hester, LaChrissa Hester

Head Coach: Kendra Lockett, Nacogdoches

Assistant: Megan Coppedge, Mesquite Horn

---

Red Team

Bullard: Carley Pawlak, Milley Bryan, Jaylynn Wildt

Hallsville: Lakin Pennington

Jacksonville: Michelle Medellin  

Kilgore: Laramie Cox

Longview: Aleah Byrdson, Adriana Corona, Izzy Hough

Mesquite Horn: Gillian McKenzie, Mya Mitchell, Nya Mitchell

Pine Tree: Catherine Maximo

Rockwall: Mia Numez

Rockwall-Heath: Reese White

Sabine: Dahjah Lewis, Hadlee Waggoner, Rosa Gaona

Texas High: Ellison Davis

Tyler Legacy: Colleen Gilliland

Whitehouse: Kylee Freeman, Lauren Thomas, Shea Stapleton

Head Coach: Wendy Knight, Whitehouse

Assistant: Tiffany Cooksey, Bullard

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags