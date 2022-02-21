Second NE Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star Girls Soccer
Date: June 11
Pat Hartley Field, Tyler Junior College
Blue Team
Bullard: Jaden Jeter, Emily Clark
Carthage: Melissa Salazar
Grace Community: Addyson Campbell
Hallsville: Carolyn Hale
Huntsville: Eva Zamudio
Jacksonville: Taylor Gutierrez
Longview: Tenique Bauer, Brooklyn Sumrow
Marshall: Samantha Quintanilla
Mesquite Horn: Breana Thompson, Sara Torres
Mineola: Riley Weekly
Pine Tree: Meredith Fisher
Pittsburg: Abigail Ramirez
Rockwall: Mazie Johnson, Madelyn Weir, Kayla Leff
Rockwall-Heath: Haylee Mills, Savannah Vice
Texas High: Lexie Lansdell
Whitehouse: Aleesia Hester, LaChrissa Hester
Head Coach: Kendra Lockett, Nacogdoches
Assistant: Megan Coppedge, Mesquite Horn
---
Red Team
Bullard: Carley Pawlak, Milley Bryan, Jaylynn Wildt
Hallsville: Lakin Pennington
Jacksonville: Michelle Medellin
Kilgore: Laramie Cox
Longview: Aleah Byrdson, Adriana Corona, Izzy Hough
Mesquite Horn: Gillian McKenzie, Mya Mitchell, Nya Mitchell
Pine Tree: Catherine Maximo
Rockwall: Mia Numez
Rockwall-Heath: Reese White
Sabine: Dahjah Lewis, Hadlee Waggoner, Rosa Gaona
Texas High: Ellison Davis
Tyler Legacy: Colleen Gilliland
Whitehouse: Kylee Freeman, Lauren Thomas, Shea Stapleton
Head Coach: Wendy Knight, Whitehouse
Assistant: Tiffany Cooksey, Bullard