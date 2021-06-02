While FCA all-stars are still competing in the state softball and baseball playoffs, the show will still go this week in Tyler.
The annual Northeast Texas Chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Heart of a Champion Week is underway with practices ongoing for the all-star games on Friday and Saturday.
"We have players form Bullard softball, Rains softball, Hallsville softball and Hallsville baseball who are All-Stars and we are wishing them the best this weekend," Robert Bardin, Northeast Texas FCA Area Director, said via email.
Close to 300 athletes will participate in cheer, football, softball, baseball and soccer.
The NETX FCA Heart of a Champion All-Star week was created with the intent of providing the resources required to fund the ministry of NETX FCA that reaches over 200 schools in the 17-county area, Bardin said.
Last year’s All-Star event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the 11th anniversary of the first All-Star Week. This will be the 10th football and cheer Heart of a Champion Bowl game, presented by Chick-fil-A, with the fifth softball and sixth baseball games. Soccer was added last year, so this will be the first game.
The goal of the All-Star event is to bring glory to God and recognition to the work of FCA in Northeast Texas and to highlight the talent of the athletes and coaches of Northeast Texas, Bardin said.
The soccer, baseball and softball games are scheduled for Friday.
The boys and girls soccer games, sponsored by Landmark Title, are scheduled for Clyde-Perkins Stadium on the Grace Community School campus in Tyler. The boys game is scheduled for 5:15 p.m., followed by the girls at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the gate.
The softball and baseball games are slated for Whitehouse High School.
The softball game, sponsored by Sonrise Prayer Fellowship, is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Whitehouse Softball Complex. Tickets are $5.
The baseball game, sponsored by First Baptist Church Tyler, is set for 7 p.m. at the Whitehouse Baseball Complex. Tickets are $5.
The football game, sponsored by Chick-fil-A, is slated for Saturday on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 and will be sold only on the homeside.
The FCA staff supports coaches and athletes by: providing leadership training to area campus ministries; camp participation and scholarships; Coaches Bible studies; one on one discipleship with coaches and student athletes; Team chapels/Character Coaches; Area outreach events (Fields of Faith); FCA materials and Bibles; Coaches clinics; and providing a presence on the campus.
Bardin added the vision is: “To lead every coach and athlete into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and His church.”