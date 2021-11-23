Tyler High coach Amber Wiley was not happy with her Lady Lions slow start on Tuesday afternoon.
But once her team got going, she was smiling.
The Lady Lions were hitting 3-pointers and playing tough defense in scoring an 82-30 victory over the Athens Lady Hornets in a matinee girls basketball game at Tyler High Gymnasium.
“We started slow,” Wiley said. “We picked it up and took advantage of our opportunities.”
The Lady Lions (4-5) limited the Lady Hornets to six points in the second quarter and three points in the final period.
Freshman Kalyse Buffin led the Lady Lions with 22 points, while junior Kamora Jackson pitched in 21 points.
Jay’Mariea Taylor had nine rebounds with six each from A’Niya Hartsfield and Shiriah Mitchell.
Tori Williams and Lolo Tatum led Athens with nine points each, followed by Madison Hair (7), Aaniya Minifee (3) and Breanna Killingsworth (2).
Minifee, Tatum and Killingsworth each had four boards.
Others scoring for Tyler were Hartsfield (10), Toniya Elmore (7), ShaCaria Stevenson (6), Mitchell (5), Kyla Crawford (5), Taylor (4) and Ellyse Daye (2).
Jackson was 3 of 5 from 3-point land. Hartsfield, Mitchell, Buffin and Elmore each added a trey.
Tatum and Hair had 3-pointers for the Lady Hornets.
Jackson and Elmore each had four steals with Justtice Taylor adding three.
The Lady Lions return to play on Tuesday, traveling around Loop 323 to meet rival Tyler Legacy. Varsity tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
The Lady Hornets are scheduled to visit Bullard for a 6:15 p.m. game on Tuesday.
LION TALES: The Tyler High Lions lost to the Palestine Wildcats, 47-46, on Tuesday in Palestine. The Lions (2-3) return to play on Tuesday, hosting cross-town rival Tyler Legacy. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
