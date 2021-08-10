TROUP — Sometimes it takes several weeks for an offensive line to get on the same page.
For the Troup Tigers, with every starter returning up front from a season ago, that transition should be much smoother in 2021.
“We’ve got all five offensive linemen back, and we’ve got a sixth one that played with us previously that’s back,” Troup head coach John Eastman said. “Having all of those offensive linemen back, they’re way ahead of our skill right now, because the skill is still working on timing, trying to get things right as far as details. On the line, our communication is already there. We’re able to do some things at this point that we really couldn’t get to by week 10 last year. That’s been a big positive.”
One of those returning linemen is senior Joel Newman.
“It’s amazing how we’re able to just fluidly get back into it,” Newman said. “It’s like we never even stopped playing football. It just comes back easy. Last year, I felt we were pretty dominant toward the end of the year, and I feel like we can carry that into this year and be even more dominant.”
Overall, the Tigers return 17 starters and lost just five lettermen from a season ago when they went 5-5 and advanced to the playoffs.
Senior quarterback Trevor Padia (1,321 passing yards, 626 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns), senior wide receiver Bracey Cover (431 yards and six touchdowns, senior inside Kaden Mahoney (136 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles), senior outside linebacker Jovany Zavala (88 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two interceptions and two sacks) and junior free safety and running back Kevin Pierce (488 yards, 29 tackles, 12 touchdowns, two forced fumbles, one interception, and one scoop and score) are among those returners.
“We’ve got Mahoney back, and we’ve got Trevor back and many more,” Eastman said. “Kevin Pierce is going to be a big-time player for us defensively with the way we’re going to use him.”
On defense, the Tigers expect to make it difficult on their opponents to score.
“There’s going to be a lot of shutouts this year,” Mahoney said.
Troup will take on Elysian Fields and Sabine in a scrimmage on Friday. The Tigers will open the season Aug. 27 at Alto.