The East Texas Seniors Golf Association is open to all male, amateur golfers 50 years of age or older and has been in existence since 1984.
The tour has about 90 members and conducts about 15 tournaments per year in the East Texas area starting the first week of March and ending around the last part of October. Most tournaments are on a Monday, with a few on Tuesdays.
Membership is $60 per year, and tournaments are $60-$70 per event. This cost includes green fee, cart, range balls, and lunch. All tournaments are stroke play, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
Each tournament has three or four flights, based on handicaps. Each flight has a low gross and low net winner. There is also a Closest-to-the-Pin contest for each flight. Most of the members also participate in a separate, cash skins game.
The next tournament is scheduled for Tuesday, May 31 at Holly Lake Ranch Club in Holly Lake Ranch.