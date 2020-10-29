Bishop Gorman (0-3, 0-3) at Tyler All Saints (1-0)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Mewbourne Field, Tyler
Keep an eye on
Bishop Gorman: WR/DB Dozie Ifeadi ... QB Anthany Smith ... DB Darryl Jones ... TE/DE Ariel Llubers ... LB/RB Keith Rockwell ... OLB/WR Donovan Dodd ... ILB/RB Amare Howard ... OL Aaron Ekwuruke ... REC Donovan Dodd
Tyler All Saints: QB Reid Williams ... A/WLB Will Morgan ... H/FS Cayden Mitcham ... Z/CB Nick Davis ... Y/SS Patrick Hallmark ... X Blake Foster ... LT/DT Logan Haley ... LG Isaac Diaz ... C Jake Lewis ... RG/NG Parker Bracken ... RT Thomas Goughnour ... HLB Caleb Heldman ... ELB Harrison Williams ... MLB Dustyn Rose ... SLB Cameron Reid ... CB Garrett Huffman ...
Quick hits: According to TexasFootball.com, All Saints is favored by 10 points over GB. ... The Trojans are playing their first game since Sept. 25 when they defeated Mount Enterprise 28-6. The next two games were canceled due to possible exposure to COVID-19 and last week's game at Arlington Pantego Christian was canceled when the officials did not show … Nick Davis leads the Trojans in rushing with 69 yard and a TD on five carries. ... QB Reid Williams has connected on 7 of 20 passing attempts for 174 yards and two touchdowns … Gorman lost to Dallas Covenant 37-7 last week. ... Dozie Ifeadi had an interception for the Crusaders. ... Anthany Smith hit on 6 of 13 passing attempts for 140 yards and a TD, with three interceptions. He also led BG on the ground with 24 yards on seven carries. Donovan Dodd had two receptions for 94 yards and a 74-yard TD. ... Ariel Lluberes kicked the extra point.
Up next: Waco Reicher at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6; All Saints at Dallas Shelton, 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.