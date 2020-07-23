Eight golfers, including Texarkana's Trumann Nugent, earned bids to the 50th Texas State Open during a Second Chance Qualifying Tournament on Wednesday at the Bridges at Firewheel in Garland.
The TSO is scheduled for July 28-31 at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler.
San Antonio's Angelo Leyvani finished first with a 6-under 66. Tying for second with 5-under 67s were Aledo's Franklin Corpening and The Woodlands' Craig Kanada. Amateur Brandon Shong, of Plano, placed fourth with a 4-under 68.
Nugent, who played at Texarkana Pleasant Grove High School, carded a 3-under 69, tying for fifth with El Paso's Jere Pelletier, Dripping Springs' Jake Ezell and Dallas' Rob Hudson.
There were seven alternates, who tied for ninth with 2-under 70. Alternates in order were: Lubbock's Beau Burgess, El Paso's Jacob Loya, Forney amateur Landon Davis, Melissa's Blake Stock, Temple amateur Dalton Hankamer, Cypress amateur Laurence Crea and San Antonio's Scott Tredo.
Paris' Stuart Smallwood carded a 1-under 71. Brownsboro's Jonathan Shelton scored a 1-over 73, while Lindale's Jared Johnson, Tyler's Trey Brooks and Tyler amateur Davis Northcutt carded 3-over 75s. Longview amateur Merrick Taylor had a 5-over 77 with White Oak amateur Justin Benson at 7-over 79. Mount Pleasant' amateur Rustyn Goolsby had an 80.
Golfers from Texas, New Jersey, New York, California, Florida, Oklahoma and Louisiana participated.