MARSHALL (7-3) VS. RUDDER (7-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Maverick Stadium, Marshall
Stadium: Maverick Stadium, Marshall
Notable
Marshall: Marshall: RB JQ Davis (196 carries, 1,304 yards, 11 TD; 14 catches, 135 yards, 1 TD) … QB Michael Olvera (78-of-141, 1,049 yards, 6 TD, 6 INT) … QB Collier Slone (27-of-59, 426 yards, 3 TD, 6 INT) … WR Jacorey Smith (35 catches, 590 yards, 3 TD) … WR Domar Roberson (30 catches, 553 yards, 7 TD) … Beau Burris (13 catches, 94 yards) … WR Andrew Phillips (10 catches, 69 yards) … OL Conner Haggerty … OL Taron Satchell
Rudder: Rudder: Rudder: QB EJ Ezar (142-of-231, 2,128 yards, 17 TD, 16 INT; 76 carries, 323 yards, 4 TD) … RB Tre McClenton (95 carries, 550 yards, 3 TD; 9 catches, 91 yards) … WR Kevin Holmes, Jr. (39 catches, 590 yards, 7 TD) … WR Jaquise Martin (40 catches, 575 yards, 6 TD) … WR Nathanil Figgers (25 catches, 465 yards, 3 TD)
Did you know: This is Rudder’s first ever playoff appearance and the first meeting between the Rangers and Mavericks as Rudder High School opened up in 2008.
Last Week: Marshall 28, Nacogdoches 7; Lamar Consolidated 26, Rudder 16
Up next: Winner will play the winner of Crosby vs. Madison
MOUNT PLEASANT (4-5) VS. A&M CONSOLIDATED (8-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Tiger Stadium, College Station
Notable
Mount Pleasant: Ed Wilder (979 rushing yards, 87 receiving yards and 11 rushing touchdowns) … Keller Thompson (609 passing yards, 208 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns, five passing touchdowns and five receiving yards) … Miller McCrumby (424 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns)
A&M Consolidated: Brodie Daniel (1,003 passing yards, 184 rushing yards, 13 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns) … Trey Taylor (725 rushing yards, 13 tackles, 10 receiving yards, nine rushing touchdowns, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one pass break-up) … Brock Slaydon (57 tackles, two sacks and one interception)
Did you know: Mount Pleasant earned the third seed from District 9-5A Division II and marched to its first playoff appearance since 2016 … A&M Consolidated finished second in the final District 10-5A Division II standings to qualify for its 17th straight postseason … Both groups of Tigers enter the playoffs on a two-game win streak.
Last week: Mount Pleasant 51, Jacksonville 13; No A&M Consolidated game
Up next: The winner faces either Fort Bend Marshall or Barbers Hill
KILGORE (9-1) VS. HUFFMAN-HARGRAVE (8-2)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Driskell Stadium, Crockett
Notable
Kilgore: Davin Rider (140 carries, 1,518 yards, 22 TD; 8 catches, 128 yards, 2 TD) … Da’Marion Van Zandt (97 of 162, 1,662 yards, 18 TD, 2 interceptions) … Jermaine Roney (32 catches, 568 yards, 10 TD) … Corey Rider (33 tackles) … Omarion Smith (53 tackles) … Chris Ervin (81 tackles)
Huffman-Hargrave: Luke Thomas … Micah Hanna … Ashton Fischer
Did you know: Kilgore and Huffman-Hargrave are meeting in the postseason for the second year in a row and the third time overall. Kilgore earned a 20-17 win in a third-round game last season and also notched a 62-26 win in a first-round game back in 2015
Last week: Kilgore 65, Lindale 58; Huffman-Hargrave 19, Livingston 12
Up next: The winner will face either Stafford or Houston Furr
CARTHAGE (9-0) VS. GATESVILLE (4-6)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Bruce Field, Athens
Notable
Carthage: Connor Cuff (1,616 passing yards, 43 rushing yards and 23 passing touchdowns) … Montrel Hatten (814 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns) … Kip Lewis (87 tackles, four sacks, one interception and one pass break-up)
Gatesville: Jaiden Gomez … Banner Allman … Trevor Smith
Did you know: Carthage won this season’s District 10-4A Division II championship to qualify for its 15th straight UIL postseason appearance … The Bulldogs own a 39-game win streak and are 79-1 in their last 80 games … Gatesville won its final regular season game to clinch the fourth playoff spot from District 9-4A Division II, and is in the postseason for thesecond straight year.
Last week: Carthage 56, Shepherd 0; Gatesville 49, Jarrell 30
Up next: The winner faces either Hamshire-Fannett or Sweeny
SABINE (7-3) VS. MINEOLA (6-4)
When/Where: 7 P.M. Friday, Panther Stadium, Bullard
Notable
Sabine: Jace Burns (87 of 193, 1,357 yards, 11 TD, 9 interceptions; 164 carries, 1,511 yards, 24 TD) … Alex Galyean (30 catches, 279 yards) … Caden Richardson (111 tackles) … Cayden Fortson (59 tackles, 6 interceptions) … Carter Patterson (98 tackles) … Kile Stripland (99 tackles)
Mineola: T.J. Moreland (49 of 86, 779 yards, 8 TD, 7 interceptions) … Dawson Pendergrass (151 carries, 1,644 yards, 20 TD; 30 tackles, 5 interceptions) … Coy Anderson (148 tackles, 22 TFL, 2 sacks)
Did you know: Sabine is making its ninth playoff trip in school history … The two teams met in the first round of the 2016 playoffs, with Mineola winning 55-14
Last week: Sabine 28, Tatum 27; Mineola 49, Commerce 8
Up next: The winner will face either West or Fairfield
HUGHES SPRINGS (4-5) VS. NEW WAVERLY (8-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Abe Martin Stadium, Lufkin
Notable
Hughes Springs: Patrick Boyd (632 rushing yards, 124 passing yards, 83 tackles, 11 rushing touchdowns, one passing touchdown, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown) … Trevor Bolden (534 rushing yards, 53 tackles, 35 receiving yards, six rushing touchdowns, two sacks and one forced fumble) … Stone Sampson (248 rushing yards, 88 tackles, 18 receiving yards, three rushing touchdowns, one receiving touchdown and one fumble recovery)
New Waverly: Sebastine Amaro … Peyton Cooper … Adrian Zamudio
Did you know: Hughes Springs’ two-game win streak came to an end with last week’s loss, but still finished third in the District 11-3A Division II standings, and earned its fifth straight trip to the UIL postseason … New Waverly won its final four regular season games to grab the second playoff spot in District 12-3A Division II and advance to its second straight postseason.
Last week: Elysian Fields 37, Hughes Springs 12; New Waverly 41, Anderson-Shiro 6
Up next: The winner faces either West Rusk or Hooks
POTTSBORO (5-4) VS. TATUM (8-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Wildcat Stadium, Emory
Notable
Pottsboro: Jett Carroll (974 passing yards, 857 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns and seven passing touchdowns) … Major McBride (1,263 rushing yards, 21 rushing touchdowns, five receiving yards and three tackles) … Cooper Townsley (136 tackles, 39 rushing yards, three interceptions, two sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass break-up)
Tatum: Kendric Malone (1,999 passing yards, 497 rushing yards, 26 passing touchdowns and 12 rushing touchdowns) … Kendall Williams (1,006 receiving yards, 14 receiving touchdowns and two tackles) … Jackson Richardson (109 tackles, six pass break-ups and two fumble recoveries)
Did you know: Tatum was defeated in its regular season finale, but still earned the third playoff spot from District 6-3A Division I, and advanced to the postseason for the second straight year … Pottsboro lost its final two regular season games, but still finished secondin the District 5-3A Division I standings and qualified for its 12th straight playoff appearance.
Last week: Winnsboro 49, Pottsboro 20; Sabine 28, Tatum 27
Up next: The winner faces either Malakoff or Maypearl
WASKOM (9-1) VS. CORRIGAN-CAMDEN (6-4)
When/where: 7 p.m. Friday, Tomato Bowl, Jacksonville
Notable
Waskom: QB Cole Watson (34-of-56, 684 yards, 9 TD, 3 INT; 76 carries, 788 yards, 20 TD) … RB Tesean Hamilton (76 carries, 784 yards, 11 TD) … WR DJ Feaster (8 catches, 136 yards, 2 TD; 49 carries, 957 yards, 15 TD) … WR Carson Gonzalez (12 catches, 312 yards, 3 TD) … LB Trey Stevenson (103 tackles, 20 TFL, 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 10 QB pressures) … DL Carter Watson (57 tackles, 21 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 2 QB pressures) … DB Zay Thomas (40 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 5 PBU, 4 INT, 1 blocked kick)
Corrigan-Camden: QB Christian Guzman … ATH Javarian Williams … OL Zack Purvis … LB Kayden Burke … DL Welsey Smith … DL Morgan Rayborn
Did you know: The last time these two teams met was in the fourth round of the 2013 playoffs. Waskom won to advance to the fifth round but the following year, the Wildcats won their first of two straight state championships.
Last Week: Waskom 85, New Diana 14; Newton 67, Corrigan-Camden 7
Up next: Winner will take on the winner of Pewitt and Troup.
ELYSIAN FIELDS (8-2) VS. KOUNTZE (7-3)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Dragon Stadium, Nacogdoches
Notable
Elysian Fields: RB/LB William Goodnight (124 carries, 1,151 yards, 6 TD; 7 catches, 73 yards, 1 TD; 74 tackles, 12 TFL, 1 INT, 5 PBU, 4 forced fumbles) … RB Dravion Rather (88 carries, 582 yards, 6 TD) … WR Bradan Manning (37 catches, 638 yards, 7 TD) … QB Landon Swank (35-of-79, 701 yards, 9 TD, 5 INT) … QB Lawson Swank (34-of-59, 463 yards, 8 TD, 2 INT) … LB Jace Greenslate (99 tackles, 1 sack, 4 QB hurries, 1 PBU, 1 fumble recovery) … LB Corrdaro McPhail (87 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 INT, 1 PBU)
Kountze: QB Hunter Read … WR Zach Plaine … OL James Whiteside … DB Aaron Bumstead … DB Hayden Holland … LB Caleb James
Did you know: This is Kountze’s first playoff appearance since 2014. The Lions had three straight one-win seasons from 2017-2019.
Last Week: Elysian Fields 37, Hughes Springs 12; Kountze 27, Warren 13
Up next: Winner will take on winner of Daingerfield and Harmony.
PAUL PEWITT (6-4) VS. TROUP (7-3)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Panther Stadium, Longview
Notable
Paul Pewitt: Deiontray Hill (1,165 rushing yards, 70 receiving yards, 20 tackles and 14 rushing touchdowns) … Hayden Green (634 rushing yards, 554 passing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns, four passing touchdowns and one receiving yard) … Joey Green (69 rushing yards, 61 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception and one fumble recovery)
Troup: Kevin Pierce (980 rushing yards, 128 receiving yards, 127 passing yards, 17 rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns) … Grayson Hearon (1,779 passing yards, 21 rushing yards, 11 passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns) … Kaden Mahoney(125 tackles, 47 rushing yards, three forced fumbles, two sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery, one defensive touchdown and one rushing touchdown)
Did you know: Paul Pewitt won its final two regular season games to grab the second playoff spot from District 10-3A Division II and qualify for its 14th straight UIL postseason appearance … Troup won three of its final four regular season games to finish third in the District 9-3A Division II standings and advance to its fourth straight postseason.
Last week: Paul Pewitt 47, Redwater 13; No Troup game
Up next: The winner faces either Waskom or Corrigan-Camden
BECKVILLE (10-0) VS. JOAQUIN (5-4)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Lion Stadium, Henderson
Notable
Beckville: Ryan Harris (67 of 104, 1,473 yards, 21 TD, 4 interceptions; 76 carries, 842 yards, 20 TD; 91 tackles) … J’Koby Williams (86 carries, 1,120 yards, 16 TD; 17 catches, 373 yards, 6 TD) … Bo Hammons (55 carries, 559 yards, 7 TD; 83 tackles, 2 sacks, 9 TFL, 3 forced fumbles)) … Adam Gregory (79 tackles, 6 sacks, 11 TFL, 3 forced fumbles)
Joaquin: Malik Stotts … Gauge Jordan … Dallon Jordan
Did you know: Beckville is making its 18th trip to the playoffs, and the Bearcats have never played Joaquin in the postseason … Beckville has scored at least 40 points in every game this season
Last week: Beckville 71, Frankston 8; Garrison 40, Joaquin 32 (OT)
Up next: The winner will face either Hearne or Normangee
GARRISON (4-4) VS. HAWKINS (6-4)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bruce Bradshaw Stadium, New London
Notable
Garrison: Brayden Davidson … Chadrick Henderson … Tre Sanders
Hawkins: Kayden Upchurch (138 carries, 1,268 yards, 10 TD) … Jeramy Torres (84 carries, 903 yards, 14 TD) … Braden Adams
Did you know: Hawkins and Garrision are meeting for the second year in a row in the playoffs and the third time overall … Garrison notched a 17-7 win last season in a first-round game and earned a 42-13 win in a 2004 first-round game
Last week: Garrison 40, Joaquin 32 (OT); Hawkins 36, Union Grove 7
Up next: The winner will face either Centerville or Rosebud-Lott
CHRISTIAN HERITAGE (8-1) VS. CHRIST THE KING (4-4)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Republic Field, Longview
Notable
CHCS: Ryan Horne … Abe Rutherford … Jake Mauldin … Boaz Dyess … Titus Rutherford … Ethan Moczygemba … Trey Stone … Nathan Long … Luke Land … Luke Stone … Colby Withrow … Cason Owens … Slayde Hopson … Matthew Mauldin … Thomas Peeler … James Holmes … Micah Minter … Eli Roraback … Pax Dunavant
Did you know: Since losing 70-58 to East Texas Homeschool in the season opener back on Aug. 27, Christian Heritage has won eight in a row by a combined total of 489-83, scoring at least 53 points in every game
Last week: Christian Heritage 63, Eagle Christian 8; Christ The King 54, Wichita Christian 42
SAINT JO (8-2) VS. LEVERETT’S CHAPEL (5-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Patriot Stadium, Prairiland
Notable
Saint Jo: Jace Johnson … A.J. Wright … Trevor Conner
Leverett’s Chapel: Jonathon Peery … Decoreyeon Harper … Dequincy Brown … Mikey Dennis … Demarion Brown
Did you know: Saint Jo and Leverett’s Chapel met in the opening round of the 2020 playoffs, with Saint Jo earning a 74-38 win … Demarion Brown scored 2 rushing touchdowns, threw a TD pass, returned a kickoff for a TD, returned a punt for a TD and returned an interception for a TD last week against Fruitvale
Last week: Saint Jo 76, Perrin-Whitt 30; Leverett’s Chapel 59, Fruitvale 14
Up next: The winner will face either Blum or Coolidge
ET HOME SCHOOL (7-1) VS. FORT BEND HOMESCHOOL (6-4)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday, Bradley Stadium, Chester
Notable
ET Homeschool: Elias Barr (36 of 59, 527 yards, 10 TD; 17 carries, 167 yards, 2 TD) … Josh Dragoo (68 carries, 666 yards, 13 TD) … Ethan Gallant (48 carries, 517 yards, 6 TD) … Vontay Robinson (19 catches, 237 yards, 6 TD) … Beau Thompson (3 interceptions)
FB Homeschool: Micah Sprinkle (65 of 100, 1017 yards, 18 TD, 1 interception; 87 carries, 706 yards, 8 TD) … Daniel Lowrie (65 carries, 739 yards, 16 TD) … Cooper Manz (5 interceptions)
Did you know: East Texas Homeschool has allowed 13 total points in its last four games, including two shutouts
Last week: ET Homeschool 79, King’s 6; FB Homeschool 60, Faith Academy 58 (both games played on Oct. 29