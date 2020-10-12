Joey Conflitti, Trevor Theiring and Marshall Johnson, Whitehouse: Conflitti completed 19 of 26 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-14 win over Corsicana. Theiring had nine catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson — a defensive lineman — had five tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception.
Cameron Ford, Illonzo McGregor and Jatavion Watson, Chapel Hill: In a loss to Palestine, Ford passed for 278 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for one TD. McGregor had three catches for 138 yards and a touchdown, and Watson recorded 13 tackles and a forced fumble.
Jakaryon Conley and Taj’Shawn Wilson, Palestine: Conley carried 29 times for 252 yards and a touchdown in a win over Chapel Hill. Wilson had six carries for 71 yards and a touchdown, and he had an 87-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Blake Blain, Bullard: In a 41-24 win over Canton, Blain completed 19 of 29 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns and carried 11 times for 101 yards and two scores.
Jordan Jenkins, Lindale: Jenkins had 21 carries for 200 yards and three touchdowns in Lindale’s 34-7 win over Henderson.
Trevion Sneed, Dawson Pendergrass and TJ Moreland, Mineola: Sneed had 32 carries for 170 yards and a touchdown, and he had 17 tackles, one sack and seven quarterback pressures in a 23-20 loss to Mount Vernon. Pendergrass had 11 receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 12 tackles on defense. Moreland was 11 of 15 for 144 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, he had nine tackles, one interception and one forced fumble.
Lane Barter, Brook Hill: Barter had 16 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown in Brook Hill’s 21-9 win over Flower Mound Coram Deo.
Brooks Bays, Grace Community: Bays rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries in Grace’s 13-10 win over Cypress Christian.
Dominique Allen, Winnsboro: Allen rushed for 311 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries in a 57-16 win over Bonham.
Audie McAree, Rains: Wildcats quarterback, starting in the place of injured Luke Sheppard, rushed for 151 yard and two touchdowns on 13 carries and hit on 8 of 10 passing attempts for 165 yards in Rains’ 55-10 win over Howe.
Cadarian Wiley, Grapeland: The Sandies’ running back rushed for a career high 256 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in Grapeland’s 54-36 win over Groveton. He has rushed for 1,024 yards on the season.
Markevion Haynes, Kaden Meredith, Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson and Antonio Onofre, Longview: Haynes rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns, Meredith added 105 yards and two scores and Jackson-Jamerson led the defense with 10 tackles, a sack, three tackles for loss and a pass breakup in the Lobos’ 37-14 win over Tyler Legacy. Meredith also had an 83-yard kickoff return, and Onofre booted a 48-yard field goal.
Brent Burris, Dominique Williams, Hayden Kelehan and Demarcus Williams, Marshall: Burris completed 22 of 34 passes for 439 yards and four touchdowns in the Mavericks’ 48-22 win over McKinney North. Dominique Williams carried 22 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns and had two catches for 70 yards and a TD. Kelehan caught five passes for 119 yards and a TD, and DeMarcus Williams finished with six catches for 112 yards and a TD.
Trayveon Epps, Donovan Adkins, Chris Ervin and Brian Brown, Kilgore: Epps carried 13 times for 156 yards and four touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ win over Mabank. Adkins caught four passes for 96 yards and recorded six tackles on defense. Ervin had 11 tackles, and Brown recorded 10 stops.
Brandon Tennison, Rohan Fluellen and Dylan Fluellen, Gilmer: Tennison completed 23 of 31 passes for 326 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for one TD in the Buckeyes’ win over Spring Hill. Rohan Fluellen had six catches for 85 yards and two interceptions to go along with an interception on defense, and Dylan Fluellen caught four passed for 99 yards and two TDs.
Tristan Holmes and Eligia Carter, Gladewater: Holmes completed 10 of 18 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns, and Carter carried seven times for 130 yards and a TD in a 42-27 win over Atlanta.
Kai Horton and Braeden Wade, Carthage: Horton passed for 324 yards and four touchdowns in a little more than two quarters of action in a 56-14 win over Center. Wade scored on offense and defense, hauling in a 49-yard TD pass and adding a 75-yard interception return for a TD.
Christian Bates, Pittsburg: Bates recorded 17 tackles and two fumble recoveries — one for a touchdown — in the Pirates’ loss to Pleasant Grove.
D.J. Feaster, Cole Watson, Zay Thomas and Markus Gonzales, Waskom: Feaster carried three times for 128 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 96 yards and two scores in the Wildcats’ win over Hughes Springs. Watson completed both of his attempted passes for TDs to Feaster. Thomas had 14 tackles and broke up three passes, and Gonzalez added 14 tackles and a forced fumble.
Josh Thomas, Malik Brasher, Chris Shepard and Chris Bowman, Jefferson: Thomas completed 22 of 34 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 32 yards and another score in the Bulldogs’ win over Sabine. Brasher carried 27 times for 201 yards and two touchdowns. Shepard caught seven passes for 123 yards and two scores, and Bowman recorded 14 tackles and two tackles for loss.
Jace Burns, Kaden Manning, Cayden Fortson, Daylon Branham and Eduardo Jaimes, Sabine: Burns passed for 193 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 74 yards and a score in the Cardinals’ loss to Jefferson. Manning had three catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Fortson and Branham both recorded 10 tackles, with Fortson adding an interception and Branham three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Jaimes was 4-for-4 on extra points, booted field goals of 47 and 37 yards and had three touchbacks on kickoffs.
Keylan Easley, New Diana: Easley recorded 11 tackles and a tackle for loss in a 42-0 loss to Harleton.
Kendric Malone and Daymien Smith, Tatum: Malone threw three touchdown passes and Smith rushed for two scores in the Eagles’ win over New Boston.
Kadrien Johnson, Deiontray Hill, Tanor Mines and the offensive line, Paul Pewitt: Working behind the line of Rhys Kelley (95 percent, six takedowns), Redd Hill (92 percent, 5 takedowns), Jett Morris, Kendrell Webster and Jody McGee, Paul Pewitt piled up 419 rushing yards and six TDs. Johnson rushed for 82 yards and a TD, had one TD reception and recorded five tackles. Hill carried 14 times for 174 yards and four TDs, and Mines had 16 tackles, a fumble recovery and a tackle for loss.
Grayson Handlin, Cole Ring, Taber Childs and Van Ring, Harleton: Handlin completed 8 of 10 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns in a win over New Diana. Cole Ring rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown and had three catches for 57 yards. Childs rushed for 47 yards, caught two passes for 68 yards and a TD and recorded 11 tackles, a sack and three tackles for loss. Van Ring finished with 10 tackles.
Matt Rigdon, Joel Fraser and Aaron Gallegos, Carlisle: Rigdon completed 10 of 27 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns and carried 19 times for 156 yards and a TD in the Indians’ win over Frankston. Gallegos caught five passes for 113 yards and two scores and was 7-for-7 on extra points to go along with a 39-yard field goal. Frazier recorded 10 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Ryan Harris, Beckville: Harris rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns, passed for 36 yards and caught a 2-point conversion pass in a 31-8 win over Union Grove.
Grayson Barnett, Cannon Cowan, Blake Moore and Matthew Bower, Union Grove: Barnett had 10 tackles, Cowan eight tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack and Moore nine tackles and a forced fumble in the Lions’ loss to Beckville. Bower rushed for 78 yards, passed for 26 yards, caught four passes for 48 yards and a touchdown and recorded seven tackles, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery on defense.
Landon Gates, Alex Jones and Caleb Ferrara, Rusk: Gates had 18 tackles and a tackle for loss in a 42-21 loss to Jasper. Jones had 16 tackles and a tackle for loss, and he had 10 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown. Ferrera had 24 tackles.
Brink Bizzell, Frankston: Bizzell was 13 of 23 for 197 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, and he rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in a 52-42 loss to Carlisle.
KeAmodre Horace, Center: Horace rushed for 190 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Carthage.
Jamar Vaughn, DeKalb: Vaughn carried 11 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-0 win over Redwater.
Landon Andros and Blake Lewis, Mount Enterprise: Andros rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns in Mount Enterprise’s 42-8 win against Overton. Lewis rushed for 110 yards and two scores.
— Brandon Ogden and Jack Stallard