Missouri's Keke Chism, Baylor's Trestan Ebner and USC's Keaontay Ingram were named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List.

Three East Texans — Keke Chism of Daingerfield, Trestan Ebner of Henderson and Keaontay Ingram of Carthage — are on the watch list for the Ninth Annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which was announced on Thursday by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler during the 15th Annual East Texas Kick-Off Luncheon at Green Acres Baptist Church’s CrossWalk Conference Center.

Chism is a graduate receiver at Missouri; Ebner is a senior running back at Baylor; and Ingram is a senior running back at USC.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define 1977 Heisman Trophy winner Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity — specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas high school and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year Division I college in Texas.

Other notables on the list include: 2019 finalist quarterback Charlie Brewer of Oklahoma and 2020 finalists quarterback D’Eriq King of Miami and running back Sincere McCormick of UTSA.

The Watch List will be narrowed to up to 16 semifinalists in November and then up to five finalists in December. They will be selected by broadcasters, commentators, journalists, fans and previous winners. The finalists will be brought to Tyler for The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet scheduled for Jan. 12, 2022.

This year’s Watch List includes:

• 53 players from all nine conferences and five independents (American, Atlantic Coast, Big Ten, Big 12, Conference USA, Mountain West, Pac-12, Southeastern and Sun Belt);

• Players representing universities from 24 different states and 44 schools;

• Wide receivers lead the nominations with 20, followed by running backs (15),quarterbacks (10) and offensive linemen (5) and tight ends (3).

A player does not have to appear on the initial Watch List to be eligible to win the award. The Watch List is made up of players nominated from their respective schools.

Previous winners include: 2013 — Bryce Petty, Baylor, quarterback, junior, Midlothian, (Midlothian HS); 2014 — Trevone Boykin, quarterback, TCU, junior, Dallas (West Mesquite HS); 2015 — Greg Ward Jr., Houston, quarterback, junior, Tyler (John Tyler HS); 2016 — D’Onta Foreman, Texas, running back, junior, Texas City (Texas City HS); 2017 — Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, quarterback, senior, Austin (Lake Travis HS); and 2018 — Kyler Murry, Oklahoma, quarterback, junior, Allen (Allen HS); 2019 — JK Dobbins, Ohio State, junior, LaGrange (LaGrange HS); 2020 — Kyle Trask, Florida, quarterback, senior, Manvel (Manvel HS).

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award was announced in 2012 by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler.

“We are fortunate to have a celebrity who exhibits the impeccable virtues that define this award,” Cindy Smoak, Vice President, SPORTyler said. In addition to being a well-known sports figure, Campbell also earned a college degree, married his high school sweetheart, raised two successful sons (Tyler and Christian) and still supports the community where he grew up.”

Campbell graduated from John Tyler High School in Tyler before joining the Texas Longhorns under legendary Coach Darrell K Royal. In his senior year, he led the nation with 1,744 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns, going on to win the Longhorns’ first Heisman Trophy.

He was subsequently drafted by the Houston Oilers where he won Rookie of the Year honors in 1978 and went on to lead the NFL in rushing three times. Campbell earned NFL MVP in 1979 and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1991. He now resides in Austin.

“All my life, all I wanted to do was be an athlete,” Campbell said. “I kept God in my life and surrounded myself with good people. I am humbled by this award named in my honor.”

2021 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

Zeriah Beason, Oregon State, WR, Fr., Duncanville

Ulysses Bentley, SMU, RB, Jr., Houston C.E. King

Charlie Brewer, Utah, QB, Grad, Austin Lake Travis

Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma, RB, Jr., Mansfield

Jarek Broussard, Colorado, RB, Soph., Dallas Bishop Lynch

Camron Buckley, Indiana, WR, Grad, Cedar Hill

Keke Chism, Missouri, WR, Grad, Daingerfield

Beau Corrales, North Carolina, WR, Sr., Georgetown

Victor Curne, Washington, OL, Soph., Houston Second Baptist

Avery Davis, Notre Dame, WR, Grad, Cedar Hill

Kellen Diesch, Arizona State, OL, Grad, Trophy Club Byron Nelson

Jarret Doege, West Virginia, QB, Grad, Lubbock Cooper

Max Duggan, TCU, QB, Jr., Council Bluffs, Iowa (Lewis Central HS)

Sean Dykes, Memphis, TE, Grad, Manvel

Trestan Ebner, Baylor, RB, Sr., Henderson

Zach Evans, TCU, RB, Soph., Houston North Shore

Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech, WR, Jr., Fort Worth Timber Creek

Alex Fontenot, Colorado, RB, Jr., Richmond George Ranch

Deion Hankins, UTEP, RB, Soph., El Paso Parkland

Elijah Higgins, Stanford, WR, Jr., Kyle Bowie

Keanu Hill, BYU, WR, Soph., Euless Trinity

Keontay Ingram, USC, RB, Sr., Carthage

Daniel Jackson, Iowa State, WR, Fr., Cibolo Steele

Quentin Johnston, TCU, WR., Soph., Temple

D’Eriq King, Miami, QB, Sr., Manvel

Brant Kuithe, Utah, TE, Jr., Katy Cinco Ranch

Cooper McCaw, Liberty, OL, Grad, Southlake Grapevine Faith Christian

Sincere McCormick, UTSA, RB, Jr., Converse Judson

Ken Mark, Louisiana, OL, Sr., Beaumont Central

McKade Metteauer, California, OL, Jr., The Woodlands

Marvin Mims, Oklahoma, WR, Jr., Frisco Lone Star

Jordan Myers, Rice, TE/RB, Grad, Dickinson

K.D. Nixon, USC, WR, Grad, DeSoto

Deneric Prince, Tulsa, RB, Jr., Manvel

Reggie Roberson Jr., SMU, WR, Sr., Mesquite Horn

Bijan Robinson, Texas, RB, Soph., Tuscon, Arizona (Salpointe HS)

Baylor Romney, BYU, QB, Jr., El Paso Franklin

Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State, QB, Jr., Denton Ryan

Ken Seals, Vanderbilt, QB, Soph., Weatherford

Trelon Smith, Arkansas, RB, Jr., Houston Cy Ridge

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M, RB, Jr., Klein Collins

Nick Starkel, San Jose State, QB, Grad, Argyle Liberty Christian

Keylon Stokes, Tulsa, WR, Sr., Manvel

CT Thomas, Boise State, WR, Sr., Lancaster

Clayton Tune, Houston, QB, Jr., Carrollton Hebron

Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State, RB, Soph., Round Rock Cedar Ridge

Parker Washington, Penn State, WR, Soph., Sugar Land Travis

Keric Wheatfall, Fresno State, WR, Sr., Cypress Ranch

Michael Wiley, Arizona, RB, Jr., Houston Strake Jesuit

Garrett Wilson, Ohio State, WR, Jr., Austin Lake Travis

Jared Wyatt, New Mexico State, WR, Grad, Wylie East

Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky, QB, Grad, Victoria East

 
 

