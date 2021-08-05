Three East Texans — Keke Chism of Daingerfield, Trestan Ebner of Henderson and Keaontay Ingram of Carthage — are on the watch list for the Ninth Annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which was announced on Thursday by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler during the 15th Annual East Texas Kick-Off Luncheon at Green Acres Baptist Church’s CrossWalk Conference Center.
Chism is a graduate receiver at Missouri; Ebner is a senior running back at Baylor; and Ingram is a senior running back at USC.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define 1977 Heisman Trophy winner Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity — specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas high school and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year Division I college in Texas.
Other notables on the list include: 2019 finalist quarterback Charlie Brewer of Oklahoma and 2020 finalists quarterback D’Eriq King of Miami and running back Sincere McCormick of UTSA.
The Watch List will be narrowed to up to 16 semifinalists in November and then up to five finalists in December. They will be selected by broadcasters, commentators, journalists, fans and previous winners. The finalists will be brought to Tyler for The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet scheduled for Jan. 12, 2022.
This year’s Watch List includes:
• 53 players from all nine conferences and five independents (American, Atlantic Coast, Big Ten, Big 12, Conference USA, Mountain West, Pac-12, Southeastern and Sun Belt);
• Players representing universities from 24 different states and 44 schools;
• Wide receivers lead the nominations with 20, followed by running backs (15),quarterbacks (10) and offensive linemen (5) and tight ends (3).
A player does not have to appear on the initial Watch List to be eligible to win the award. The Watch List is made up of players nominated from their respective schools.
Previous winners include: 2013 — Bryce Petty, Baylor, quarterback, junior, Midlothian, (Midlothian HS); 2014 — Trevone Boykin, quarterback, TCU, junior, Dallas (West Mesquite HS); 2015 — Greg Ward Jr., Houston, quarterback, junior, Tyler (John Tyler HS); 2016 — D’Onta Foreman, Texas, running back, junior, Texas City (Texas City HS); 2017 — Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, quarterback, senior, Austin (Lake Travis HS); and 2018 — Kyler Murry, Oklahoma, quarterback, junior, Allen (Allen HS); 2019 — JK Dobbins, Ohio State, junior, LaGrange (LaGrange HS); 2020 — Kyle Trask, Florida, quarterback, senior, Manvel (Manvel HS).
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award was announced in 2012 by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler.
“We are fortunate to have a celebrity who exhibits the impeccable virtues that define this award,” Cindy Smoak, Vice President, SPORTyler said. In addition to being a well-known sports figure, Campbell also earned a college degree, married his high school sweetheart, raised two successful sons (Tyler and Christian) and still supports the community where he grew up.”
Campbell graduated from John Tyler High School in Tyler before joining the Texas Longhorns under legendary Coach Darrell K Royal. In his senior year, he led the nation with 1,744 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns, going on to win the Longhorns’ first Heisman Trophy.
He was subsequently drafted by the Houston Oilers where he won Rookie of the Year honors in 1978 and went on to lead the NFL in rushing three times. Campbell earned NFL MVP in 1979 and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1991. He now resides in Austin.
“All my life, all I wanted to do was be an athlete,” Campbell said. “I kept God in my life and surrounded myself with good people. I am humbled by this award named in my honor.”
2021 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List
Zeriah Beason, Oregon State, WR, Fr., Duncanville
Ulysses Bentley, SMU, RB, Jr., Houston C.E. King
Charlie Brewer, Utah, QB, Grad, Austin Lake Travis
Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma, RB, Jr., Mansfield
Jarek Broussard, Colorado, RB, Soph., Dallas Bishop Lynch
Camron Buckley, Indiana, WR, Grad, Cedar Hill
Keke Chism, Missouri, WR, Grad, Daingerfield
Beau Corrales, North Carolina, WR, Sr., Georgetown
Victor Curne, Washington, OL, Soph., Houston Second Baptist
Avery Davis, Notre Dame, WR, Grad, Cedar Hill
Kellen Diesch, Arizona State, OL, Grad, Trophy Club Byron Nelson
Jarret Doege, West Virginia, QB, Grad, Lubbock Cooper
Max Duggan, TCU, QB, Jr., Council Bluffs, Iowa (Lewis Central HS)
Sean Dykes, Memphis, TE, Grad, Manvel
Trestan Ebner, Baylor, RB, Sr., Henderson
Zach Evans, TCU, RB, Soph., Houston North Shore
Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech, WR, Jr., Fort Worth Timber Creek
Alex Fontenot, Colorado, RB, Jr., Richmond George Ranch
Deion Hankins, UTEP, RB, Soph., El Paso Parkland
Elijah Higgins, Stanford, WR, Jr., Kyle Bowie
Keanu Hill, BYU, WR, Soph., Euless Trinity
Keontay Ingram, USC, RB, Sr., Carthage
Daniel Jackson, Iowa State, WR, Fr., Cibolo Steele
Quentin Johnston, TCU, WR., Soph., Temple
D’Eriq King, Miami, QB, Sr., Manvel
Brant Kuithe, Utah, TE, Jr., Katy Cinco Ranch
Cooper McCaw, Liberty, OL, Grad, Southlake Grapevine Faith Christian
Sincere McCormick, UTSA, RB, Jr., Converse Judson
Ken Mark, Louisiana, OL, Sr., Beaumont Central
McKade Metteauer, California, OL, Jr., The Woodlands
Marvin Mims, Oklahoma, WR, Jr., Frisco Lone Star
Jordan Myers, Rice, TE/RB, Grad, Dickinson
K.D. Nixon, USC, WR, Grad, DeSoto
Deneric Prince, Tulsa, RB, Jr., Manvel
Reggie Roberson Jr., SMU, WR, Sr., Mesquite Horn
Bijan Robinson, Texas, RB, Soph., Tuscon, Arizona (Salpointe HS)
Baylor Romney, BYU, QB, Jr., El Paso Franklin
Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State, QB, Jr., Denton Ryan
Ken Seals, Vanderbilt, QB, Soph., Weatherford
Trelon Smith, Arkansas, RB, Jr., Houston Cy Ridge
Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M, RB, Jr., Klein Collins
Nick Starkel, San Jose State, QB, Grad, Argyle Liberty Christian
Keylon Stokes, Tulsa, WR, Sr., Manvel
CT Thomas, Boise State, WR, Sr., Lancaster
Clayton Tune, Houston, QB, Jr., Carrollton Hebron
Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State, RB, Soph., Round Rock Cedar Ridge
Parker Washington, Penn State, WR, Soph., Sugar Land Travis
Keric Wheatfall, Fresno State, WR, Sr., Cypress Ranch
Michael Wiley, Arizona, RB, Jr., Houston Strake Jesuit
Garrett Wilson, Ohio State, WR, Jr., Austin Lake Travis
Jared Wyatt, New Mexico State, WR, Grad, Wylie East
Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky, QB, Grad, Victoria East