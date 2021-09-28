UTSA running back Sincere McCormick had a record-setting day on Saturday in Memphis, Tennessee.
His performance helped lead the Roadrunners to a big upset over Memphis and he was rewarded with The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the fourth week of the college football season.
McCormick's record-setting day helped lead the Roadrunners to a 31-28 come-from-behind victory at Memphis last Saturday at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. The junior broke his own school record by rushing 42 times, piling up 184 yards and a program record-tying three touchdowns to help the University of Texas at San Antonio snap the Tigers' 17-game home winning streak.
The 2020 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist also had 33 receiving yards on three catches, totaling 217 all-purpose yards in the program's largest comeback win, a 21-0 first-quarter deficit.
The All-American's rushing output marked the third time in four games this season that he has topped the 100-yard mark and it improved his UTSA record to 13 career 100-yard rushing games. He currently ranks 11th in the FBS in rushing yards per game (113.0) and 20th in rushing TDs (5).
McCormick is a graduate of Judson High School in Converse and plays for UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor, former head coach at Gilmer High School.
This marks the second time McCormick has been honored as the award's player of the week, as he received the honor on Oct. 27, 2020, after rushing for 165 yards and three TDs on a then-school-record 37 carries in UTSA's 27-26 come-from-behind win over Louisiana Tech.
The Roadrunners are off to the second 4-0 start in school history and the first since the 2012 team reeled off five wins to open the season. They will host UNLV (0-4) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio and the game will air on ESPN+.
Previous winners of the award this year include: Week 1 — SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai; Week 2 — Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan; and Week 3 — Mordecia.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
---
Honorable Mentions Week 4
Ulysses Bentley IV, sophomore running back, SMU
Hometown: Houston
High School: C.E. King
Rushing: 20 carries, 153 yards, TD
Receptions: 2 catches, 13 yards
SMU defeated TCU, 42-34, on Saturday in Fort Worth.
---
Davis Brin, junior quarterback, Tulsa
Hometown: Boerne
High School: Champion
Passing: 17 of 25 passing attempts, 355 yards, 3 TDs, INT
Tulsa defeated Arkansas State, 41-34, on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
---
Jacob Cowing, sophomore wide receiver, UTEP
Hometown: Maricopa, Arizona
High School: Maricopa
Receptions: 7 catches, 174 yards, TD
Texas-El Paso defeated New Mexico, 20-13, on Saturday in El Paso.
---
Danny Gray, senior wide receiver, SMU
Hometown: Dallas
High School: James Madison
Junior College: Blinn
Receptions: 4 catches, 130 yards, TD
SMU defeated TCU, 42-34, on Saturday in Fort Worth.
---
Jordan Meyers, senior running back, Rice
Hometown: Dickinson
High School: Dickinson
Rushing: 26 carries, 160 yards, 4 TDs
Receptions: 4 catches, 48 yards
Rice defeated Texas Southern, 48-34, on Saturday in Houston.
---
Baylor Romney, sophomore quarterback, BYU
Hometown: El Paso
High School: Franklin
Passing: 20 of 25 passing attempts, 305 yards, 3 TDs
Rushing: 4 carries, 14 yards
Brigham Young defeated South Florida, 35-27, on Saturday in Provo, Utah.
---
Spencer Sanders, junior quarterback, Oklahoma State
Hometown: Denton
High School: Ryan
Passing: 22 of 34 passing attempts, 344 yards, 2 TDs
Rushing: 9 carries, 18 yards, TD
Oklahoma State defeated No. 25 Kansas State, 31-20, on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
---
Casey Thompson, junior quarterback, Texas
Hometown: Oklahoma City
High School: Newcastle
Passing: 18 of 23 passing attempts, 303 yards, 5 TDs, INT
Rushing: 7 carries, 29 yards, TD
Texas defeated Texas Tech, 70-35, on Saturday in Austin.
---
Parker Washington, sophomore wide receiver, Penn State
Hometown: Sugar Land
High School: William B. Travis
Receiving: 5 catches, 148 yards, 2 TDs
Penn State defeated Villanova, 38-17, on Saturday in State College, Pennsylvania.
---
Xavier Worthy, freshman wide receiver, Texas
Hometown: Fresno, California
High School: Central East
Receiving: 5 catches, 100 yards, 3 TDs
Texas defeated Texas Tech, 70-35, on Saturday in Austin.