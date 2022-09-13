UTSA quarterback Frank Harris, who led the Roadrunners to an overtime win over Army on Saturday, has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the second week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.
Harris, who attended Schertz Clemens High School, passed for a career-high 359 yards and three touchdowns, including the game winner to De’Corian Clark in OT, to help UTSA rally from a 14-point deficit for a 41-38 victory over Army West Point on Saturday in West Point, New York.
The senior quarterback connected on 32 of 45 passes. The 359 yards was just eight yards shy of the school record.
Trailing 28-14 midway through the third quarter, Harris directed the Roadrunners to three straight touchdowns, taking the lead 35-28 with Brenden Brady's 1-yard run.
UTSA bounced back after a 37-35 three-overtime loss to then-No. 24 Houston last week and ended Army's six-game streak of wins in home openers.
The national leader in total offense at 394.5 yards per game, Harris currently paces C-USA and ranks sixth nationally with 348.0 passing yards per game, and his six passing TDs stand 10th among FBS players. He has thrown for 5,989 yards and 48 touchdowns on 548-of-827 passing (.660) and rushed for 1,313 yards and 16 TDs as a Roadrunner. He is one of only 12 active FBS quarterbacks who have passed for more than 5,000 yards and rushed for at least 1,000 yards.
This marks Harris’ second career Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week award, as he also was honored after the 34-31 victory against UAB last November.
The Roadrunners (1-1) will travel to Austin to face Texas on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium and the game will air on Longhorn Network and KTBB 97.5-FM.
Harris joins last week's winner, Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders.
Honorable mention players: North Texas QB Austin Aune, Tulsa QB Davis Brin, Michigan State running back Jarek Broussard, TCU QB Max Duggan, UTSA WR Zakhari Franklin, Memphis QB Seth Henigan, Texas State RB Calvin Hill, SMU RB TJ McDaniel, Rice QB TJ McMahon, Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims, SMU WR Rashee Rice, Rice WR Bradley Rozner, Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders, Wyoming RB Titus Swen, Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn and Washington State RB Nakia Watson.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
Honorable Mention Week 2
Austin Aune, junior quarterback, North Texas
Hometown: Argyle
High School: Argyle
Passing: 11 of 20, 218 yards, 4 TDs
Rushing: 3 carries, 15 yards
North Texas defeated Texas Southern, 59-27, in Denton
---
Davis Brin, senior quarterback, Tulsa
Hometown: Boerne
High School: Champion
Passing: 19 of 32, 322 yards, 4 TDs, INT
Tulsa defeated Northern Illinois, 38-35, in Tulsa, Oklahoma
---
Jarek Broussard, senior running back, Michigan State
Hometown: Dallas
High School: Bishop Lynch
Rushing: 15 carries, 81 yards, 2 TDs
Michigan State defeated Akron, 52-0, in East Lansing, Michigan
---
Max Duggan, senior quarterback, TCU
Hometown: Council Bluffs, Iowa
High School: Lewis Central
Passing: 23 of 29 attempts, 390 yards, 5 TDs
TCU defeated Tarleton, 59-17, in Fort Worth
---
Zakhari Franklin, senior wide receiver, UTSA
Hometown: Cedar Hill
High School: Cedar Hill
Receiving: 10 catches, 122 yards, 2 TDs
UT San Antonio defeated Army, 41-38, in overtime in West Point, New York
---
Seth Henigan, sophomore quarterback, Memphis
Hometown: Denton
High School: Ryan
Passing: 24 of 34, 415 yards, 2 TDs
Memphis defeated Navy, 37-13, in Annapolis, Maryland
---
Calvin Hill, sophomore running back, Texas State
Hometown: Baytown
High School: Sterling
Rushing: 28 carries, 195 yards
Receiving: 2 catches, 12 yards
Texas State defeated Florida International, 41-12, in San Marcos
---
TJ McDaniel, sophomore running back, SMU
Hometown: Southlake
High School: Carroll
Rushing: 13 carries, 96 yards, 2 TDs
SMU defeated Lamar, 45-16, in Dallas
---
TJ McMahon, junior quarterback, Rice
Hometown: Anaheim, California
High School: Servite
Passing: 20 of 29, 274 yards, 4 TDs
Rushing: 3 carries, 26 yards, TD
Rice defeated McNeese State, 52-10, in Houston
---
Marvin Mims, junior wide receiver, Oklahoma
Hometown: Frisco
High School: Lone Star
Receptions: 7 catches, 163 yards, 2 TDs
Oklahoma defeated Kent State, 33-3, in Norman, Oklahoma
---
Rashee Rice, senior wide receiver, SMU
Hometown: North Richland Hills
High School: Richland
Receiving: 9 catches, 132 yards, 2 TDs
SMU defeated Lamar, 45-16, in Dallas
---
Bradley Rozner, senior wide receiver, Rice
Hometown: Needville
High School: Needville
Receptions: 3 catches, 101 yards, TDs
Rice defeated McNeese State, 52-10, in Houston
---
Spencer Sanders, senior quarterback, Oklahoma State
Hometown: Denton
High School: Ryan
Passing: 21 of 38, 268 yards
Rushing: 14 carries, 54 yards, TD
Oklahoma State defeated Arizona State, 34-17, in Stillwater, Oklahoma
---
Titus Swen, junior running back, Wyoming
Hometown: Fort Worth
High School: Eaton
Rushing: 15 carries, 76 yards, 3 TDs
Receiving: 1 catch, 4 yards
Wyoming defeated North Colorado, 33-10, in Laramie, Wyoming
---
Deuce Vaughn, junior running back, Kansas State
Hometown: Round Rock
High School: Cedar Ridge
Rushing: 24 carries, 145 yards, 2 TDs
Kansas State defeated Missouri, 40-12, in Manhattan, Kansas
---
Nakia Watson, junior running back, Washington State
Hometown: Austin
High School: Westlake
Rushing: 10 carries, 33 yards
Receiving: 1 catch, 31 yards, TD
Washington State defeated Wisconsin, 17-14, in Madison, Wisconsin
