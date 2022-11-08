SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai put up video game numbers in the Mustangs’ game with Houston.
After accounting for 10 touchdowns, Mordecai was named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the 10th week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.
Mordecai, a senior who graduated from Midway High School in Waco, threw for nine touchdown passes and ran for another as the Ponies scored a 77-63 win over Houston on Saturday Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas. He connected on 28 of 37 passing attempts for 379 yards and nine TD passes. He had 54 yards rushing a touchdown on eight carries. The Mustang QB totaled 433 total yards of offense.
The nine TD passes and 10 total TDs responsible for were both American Athletic Conference and SMU records, while the seven passing TDs in the first half tied the NCAA record. According to ESPN Stats and Info, he is the only player in FBS history to have seven passing TDs and a rushing TD in a half.
He currently ranks in the Top 10 nationally for points responsible for per game (6th, 20.2), passing TDs (8th, 25), passing yards per game (8th, 312.5) and points responsible for (10th, 162).
Mordecai now has an SMU-record 13 300-yard passing games and is Top 10 in career passing TDs (2nd, 64), passing yards (6th,128), completions (6th, 496) and total offense (6th, 6,429).
The Mustangs (5-4, 3-2 AAC) return to play on Saturday taking on South Florida (1-8, 0-5) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. (TV: ESPNU).
Mordecai joins previous winners — Week 1: Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders; Week 2: UTSA quarterback Frank Harris; Week 3: Washington wide receiver J’Lynn Polk; Week 4: Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith; Week 5: TCU quarterback Max Duggan; Week 6: TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston; Week 7: Georgia Southern wide receiver Amare Jones; Week 8: Tulsa running back Deneric Prince; and Week 9: Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn.
Honorable mention players for Week 10: North Texas quarterback Austin Aune, Kansas quarterback Jason Bean, UTSA wide receiver Zakhari Franklin, UTSA quarterback Frank Harris, Louisville wide receiver Tyler Hudson, Texas running back Bijan Robinson, Rice wide receiver Bradley Rozner and Baylor running back Craig Williams.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
———
Honorable Mention Week 9
Austin Aune, junior quarterback, North Texas
Hometown: Argyle
High School: Argyle
Passing: 25 of 34, 414 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs
Rushing: 3 carries, 20 yards
North Texas defeated Florida International, 52-14, in Denton.
———
Jason Bean, senior quarterback, Kansas
Hometown: Mansfield
High School: Lake Ridge
Passing: 18 of 23, 203 yards, 2 TDs
Rushing: 4 carries, 93 yards, TD
Kansas defeated Oklahoma State, 37-16, in Lawrence, Kansas.
Note: Kansas is bowl eligible for the first time since 2008.
———
Zakhari Franklin, senior wide receiver, UTSA
Hometown: Cedar Hill
High School: Cedar Hill
Receiving: 7 catches, 93 yards, 2 TDs
Texas-San Antonio defeated Alabama-Birmingham, 44-38 in two OTs, in Birmingham, Alabama.
———
Frank Harris, senior quarterback, UTSA
Hometown: Schertz
High School: Clemens
Passing: 22 of 31, 285 yards, 4 TDs
Rushing: 8 carries, 35 yards
Texas-San Antonio defeated Alabama-Birmingham, 44-38 in two OTs, in Birmingham, Alabama.
———
Tyler Hudson, senior wide receiver, Louisville
Hometown: Spring
High School: Klein Oak
Receiving: 6 catches, 142 yards, TD
Louisville defeated James Madison, 34-10, in Louisville, Kentucky.
———
Bijan Robinson, junior running back, Texas
Hometown: Tucson, Arizona
High School: Salpointe
Rushing: 30 carries, 209 yards, TD
Texas defeated Kansas State, 34-27, in Manhattan, Kansas.
———
Bradley Rozner, senior wide receiver, Rice
Hometown: Needville
High School: Needville
Receiving: 6 catches, 142 yards, TD
Rice defeated UTEP, 37-30, in Houston.
TD proved to be the game-winner with 25 seconds remaining.
———
Craig Williams, junior running back, Baylor
Hometown: Crosby
High School: Crosby
Rushing: 25 carries, 192 yards, 2 TDs
Baylor defeated Oklahoma, 38-35, in Norman, Oklahoma.