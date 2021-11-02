University of Houston quarterback Clayton Tune had a career night in leading his Cougars to a wild win over SMU on Saturday in Houston.
For his efforts, Tune has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the ninth week of the college football season, Cindy Smoak, Executive Director of SPORTyler, announced on Tuesday.
The Carrollton native hit threw for a career high 412 as well as four touchdown passes, which tied his career mark, in the American Athletic Conference game saw the Cougars take a 44-37 win over the Mustangs. Tune connected on 27 of 37 passing attempts. He rushed for nine yards on 10 carries.
Tune broke multiple records as he moved past David Piland to eighth all-time in completions for the Cougars and surpassed 6,000 career passing yards. Tune now sits sixth all-time in school history with 50 touchdown passes, tied with D'Eriq King. Tune also became the first Houston quarterback to throw 400+ yards twice vs SMU.
Tune is a graduate of Hebron High School.
Previous winners of the award this year include: Week 1 — SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai; Week 2 — Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan; Week 3 — Mordecia; Week 4 — UTSA running back Sincere McCormick; and Week 5 — Texas running back Bijan Robinson; Week 6 — Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada;Week 7 — Baylor running back Abram Smith; and Week 8 — Miami wide receiver Charleston Rambo.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, announced in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year DI Texas college.
---
Honorable Mention Week 9
Logan Bonner, junior quarterback, Utah State
Hometown: Rowlett
High School: Rowlett
Passing: 21 of 30 attempts, 361 yards, 4 TDs
Rushing: 5 carries, 25 yards
Utah State defeated Hawaii, 51-31, on Saturday in Logan, Utah
---
Nathaniel Dell, sophomore wide receiver, Houston
Hometown: Daytona Beach, Florida
High School: Mainland
Receiving: 9 catches, 165 yards, 3 TDs
Houston defeated SMU, 44-37, on Saturday in Houston
---
Jarret Doege, senior quarterback, West Virginia
Hometown: Lubbock
High School: Cooper
Passing: 30 of 46, 370 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs
West Virginia defeated Iowa State, 38-31, on Saturday in Morgantown, West Virginia
---
Keaontay Ingram, senior running back, Southern California
Hometown: Carthage
High School: Carthage
Rushing: 27 carries, 204 yards, TD
Receiving: 2 catches, 18 yards
USC defeated Arizona, 41-34, on Saturday in Los Angeles
---
Marvin Mims, sophomore wide receiver, Okahoma
Hometown: Frisco
High School: Lone Star
Receiving: 4 catches, 135 yards, 2 TDs
Oklahoma defeated Texas Tech, 52-21, on Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma
---
Spencer Sanders, junior quarterback, Oklahoma State
Hometown: Denton
High School: Ryan
Passing: 12 of 19, 157 yards, 2 TDs
Rushing: 7 carries, 53 yards, TD
Oklahoma State defeated Kansas, 55-3, on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma
---
Deuce Vaughn, sophomore running back, Kansas State
Hometown: Round Rock
High School: Cedar Ridge
Rushing: 20 carries, 109 yards, 2 TDs
Receiving: 2 catches, 49 yards
Utah State defeated Hawaii, 51-31, on Saturday in Logan, Utah
---
Bailey Zappe, senior quarterback, Western Kentucky
Hometown: Victoria
High School: Victoria East
Passing: 33 of 45, 393 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs
Rushing: 3 carries, 13 yards, TD
Western Kentucky defeated Charlotte, 45-13, on Saturday in Bowling Green, Kentucky