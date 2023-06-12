Dyron Anderson had dreams of playing professional basketball.
Even when it seemed unlikely, Anderson didn’t accept it.
Now, he is one of the top players in the Armenia Basketball League A while playing for FIMA 94 EliteYerevan.
Anderson is averaging a team-best 27.3 points with 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steal per game. His scoring averaged is sixth in the league. He also has made a team-high 10 3-pointers.
“For the first time in my life, I was depended on,” Anderson said. “I was the captain/leader of the team. I felt like a superhero, like Batman. I enjoyed my teammates, they accepted me for who I was and I was established as the leader of the team. The coach put the ball in my hands and let me do my thing. It was the first time in my life I’ve ever had these capabilities.”
Anderson said he never made his high school team at Grace King High School. He enrolled at Delgado Community College in New Orleans and walked on to the basketball team as a 24-year-old. He then went to Belhaven University in Jackson, Mississippi, before ultimately landing at UT Tyler, where he dislocated his shoulder in the 2017-18 season.
Anderson earned his bachelor’s degree in general business while also getting into coaching.
Anderson coached for two years at Grace Community School before a year at the Brook Hill School.
During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Anderson decided to open Dog Pound Academy, where he has trained more than 200 players and helped 10 players receive college scholarships.
“I think the kids needed a truthful and meaningful voice,” Anderson said. “They need someone to shoot it to them straight and give them a chance that others didn’t give them. I love training underrated kids.”
Anderson then pursued his professional basketball career. He signed with Better Late Than Never in Arlington, where he was a first-team all-league selection in the PBA. He then got signed to play in the United Cup for Uprise in the Dominican Republic. Coming off the bench and playing about 13 minutes per game, Anderson averaged 11 points, five rebounds and five assists.
Anderson said he then waited almost a full year before he got the contract to play for FIMA 94 EliteYerevan in Armenia.
Anderson is returning to East Texas to train young basketball players during the summer.
“Playing over there was very important, but truth be told, I missed the kids,” Anderson said. “The kids need me more for the summer than me playing.”
Anderson is starting a new summer program called, “Train like an underdog, train like a pro.”
“Just keep fighting and working and never give up on your dreams,” Anderson said. “If I can do it, the kids can do it. That’s why I train. Everything I do is for the kids who get overlooked.”
Anderson, 33, said he has signed to return to play for FIMA 94 EliteYerevan in Armenia in a couple of months.