Vito High converted a four-point play with under 20 seconds showing to give Jacksonville the lead and Karmelo Clayborne blocked a last-second shot attempt as the Indians opened District 16-5A basketball play with a 69-66 win over the Tyler Lions in an entertaining game on Friday at THS Gymnasium.
The victory moves Jacksonville to 18-4 on the season, while the Lions fall to 14-9.
Tyler took a 66-65 lead on back-to-back buckets from Derrick McFall (3-pointer) and Ashad Walker, the latter coming with 32.4 seconds showing. The Indians led 65-64 before Walker tipped the ball from Jacksonville guard into the hands of teammate Kyron Key, who immediately tossed ahead to Walker for the go-ahead bucket.
After a timeout, Jacksonville set up a play for High, who on Thursday signed with Bossier Parish Community College. He drained a trey from the top of the long-distance line and was fouled. He made the free throw with 19.4 seconds on the clock for the 69-66 advantage.
After a timeout, the Lions worked the ball around but Walker’s 3-point attempt was blocked by Claybourne and rebounded by Devin McCuin for his 11th rebound of the night.
High led the Indians with 23 points with teammates McCuin (18), Clayborne (15) and Jermaine Taylor (10) in double figures. Kmari Gipson had three blocks and six rebounds with two blocks. Taylor had seven boards. Jacksonville was minus two players due to COVID-19 protocols.
Walker and Bryson Hill led the Lions with 17 points apiece with McFall adding 15. Also scoring for Tyler were Montrell Wade (7), JaMarcus Battee (6), Key (2) and Jabari Harris (2).
Hill and Battee led the Lions with seven rebounds each while Walker and Wade had five apiece.
High had four 3-pointers with McCuin adding three. Claybourn had two treys. The Indians were 16 of 23 at the free throw line.
McFall had four 3-pointers with Walker hitting two. The Lions were 16 of 22 at the charity stripe.
In the JV game, Tyler won 67-36.
The Lions are on the road on Tuesday, traveling to Lufkin. The Indians are home on Tuesday, hosting Nacogdoches.