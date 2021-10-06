For the second straight year, the District 16-5A team tennis championship came down to the Whitehouse Wildcats and the Tyler Lions.
Whitehouse captured the district title with a 10-4 win over the Lions on Tuesday at the WHS Courts in Whitehouse. The first team to 10 wins. The overall matches were in Whitehouse's favor, 17-6.
It is also the third consecutive team tennis crown for the Wildcats, coached by Shelby May.
In the spring, Tyler, coached by Alex Quinones, won the boys tennis championship with Whitehouse taking the girls.
Both teams entered Tuesday's final with 4-0 league marks with victories over Jacksonville, Huntsville, Nacogdoches and Lufkin.
The Wildcats will enter the playoffs as the No. 1 team from 16-5A with the Lions at No. 2.
Whitehouse is meeting District 15-5A's fourth place team, Sulphur Springs, in bi-district at 9 a.m. Tuesday at LeTourneau University's Davis Tennis Courts in Longview.
Tyler takes on the No. 3 team from District 15-5A, the Hallsville Bobcats. The match is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Monday in Hallsville.
Whitehouse swept the girls doubles as well as mixed doubles, while Tyler won the boys doubles, 2-1.
In girls doubles — No. 1: Ainsley Anderson-Abigail Zheng, Whitehouse, def. Shaniyah Reese-Marlene Marquez, Tyler, 7-5, 6-0; No. 2: Jackie Gregory-Skylar Leach, Whitehouse, def. Magali Estrada-Tatyana Lewis, Tyler, 6-1, 6-3; and No. 3: Avril Cook-Mariella Gastillo, Whitehouse, def. Anna Perdomo-Zulmy Gonzalez, Tyler, 6-3, 6-2.
The boys doubles results were — No. 1: Ashton Aguilar-Riyan Charania, Whitehouse, def. Benito Moore-Roberto Lara, Tyler, 6-4, 6-2; No. 2: Bryan Hernandez-Anthony Taylor, Tyler, def. Joseph-Nolan Peters, Whitehouse, 3-6, 6-2, 10-7; and Quynton Johnson-Pedro Meña, Tyler, def. Blake Smith-Luke Fleming, Whitehouse, 3-6, 6-2, 10-4.
It was a three-setter in mixed doubles with Whitehouse's Mia Landry Maldonado and Jordan Craft winning over Tyler's Jose Ortega and Virginia Mendez, 6-3, 2-6, 10-7.
The Whitehouse girls won the singles matches — Anderson, Zheng, Cook, Leach, Heaven Legleu, Gregory, Gastillo and Sara White.
Taking Wildcat wins in boys singles were Aguilar, Charania, Joseph and Fleming. Tyler wins were by Meña, Johnson, Anthony Taylor and Angel Delgado.
In the second mixed doubles match, Whitehouse's Cameron Allen and Legleu won.