Tyler Legacy’s boys swim team repeated as District 9-6A champions on Saturday in Rockwall.
Sam Eckert, who won the 50 free and the 100 free, was named the Swimmer of the Meet.
Tyler Legacy head coach Jason Petty was named the Coach of the Meet.
Hayden McCullough got second in the 100 free and third in the 50 free. Will Tanskley was second in the 200 individual medley and second in the 100 breaststroke. Griffin Baker was second in the 200 free and third in the 500 free. Ryan Cleveland was third in the 200 free. Noah Kimmel was third in the 100 butterfly. Jordan Smith was third in the 200 individual medley.
The Legacy boys won first in the 200 and 400 free relays.
On the girls’ side, Lorelai Walker won the 50 free and took second in the 100 free. Marina Sanchez placed second in the 100 backstroke.
The Lady Raiders placed third as a team behind Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath.