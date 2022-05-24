Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.